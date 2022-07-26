EDITOR'S NOTE: With outdoor track & field this year, due to the high number of impressive athletes and events, the Daily News-Record staff opted to choose two separate Track and Field Athletes of the Year for boys and girls. Running events will be released first with field events to follow.

First Team

100-Meter Dash — Nevaeh Strother, Junior, Central: The versatile multi-sport athlete posted a season-best time of 12.64 at a meet at East Rockingham in early May and went on to finish as runner-up in the Bull Run District and Region 2B before eventually putting up an impressive fifth-place effort at the VHSL Class 2 meet.

200-Meter Dash — Bailey Beard, Sophomore, Clarke County: The speedster's season-best time of 26.24 came during a regular-season meet in April, but she captured the Bull Run District and Region 2B titles and was seventh in Class 2.

400-Meter Dash — Kaity Ruiz, Junior, Fort Defiance: With a blistering time of 59.28, the junior captured the Shenandoah District championship this season and went on to place eighth overall at the VHSL Class 3 state meet in Harrisonburg.

800-Meter Run — Megan Martin, Junior, Strasburg: Saving her best for last, the junior posted a personal-best time of 2:24.08 to finish as the runner-up at the VHSL Class 2 state championships and also won the Region 2B title this season.

1600-Meter Run — Abby Lane, Sophomore, Fort Defiance: The impressive sophomore posted a season-best time of 5:22.69 to finish eighth at the VHSL Class 3 meet after earning second at the Region 3C meet and winning the Shenandoah.

3200-Meter Run — Taylor Myers, Sophomore, Spotswood: As one of the area's brightest young talents, the sophomore's best time of the season came with a first-place effort at the City/County Championships but she also finished ninth in Class 3.

100-Meter Hurdles — Jadyn Carter, Junior, Harrisonburg: The junior broke onto the scene in a big way this season, posting a personal-best time of 17.30 to finish seventh at the Region 5D Qualifier and winning the City/County meet.

300-Meter Hurdles — Margo Fox, Senior, East Rockingham: The senior standout and one of the best the area has seen in quite some time picked up a new event and ran away with it, winning the Bull Run District and Region 2B championships before posting a personal-best time of 47.63 and finishing as the runner-up at the VHSL Class 2 state championships at Sentara Park in June.

Second Team

100-Meter Dash — Bailey Beard, Sophomore, Clarke County: With a personal-best time of 12.73, the basketball standout won the Bull Run District title and went on to capture gold at the Region 2B meet before placing eighth in Class 2.

200-Meter Dash — Madison Doss, Freshman, Spotswood: The freshman made quite the splash in her debut season for the Trailblazers, posting a season-best time of 26.86 to win the Valley District, finishing fourth in Region 3C and 13th in Class 3.

400-Meter Dash — Claire Keefe, Sophomore, Strasburg: What a year for the sophomore from Strasburg as she posted a personal-best time of 59.82 while winning the Region 2B and Bull Run District titles and was third in Class 2.

800-Meter Run — Taylor Myers, Sophomore, Spotswood: With an early-season time of 2:25.28, there's plenty of potential for the long-distance standout in this event in years to come despite focusing her attention on other events this past year.

1600-Meter Run — Taylor Myers, Sophomore, Spotswood: The sophomore put up a season-best time of 5:25.07 to win the Region 3C title and also captured a trio of victories throughout the regular season before dealing with injuries late.

3200-Meter Run — Marika Dickel, Freshman, Spotswood: Her best time of the year came during a run of 11:40.60 at the Dogwood Track Classic in early May, but she went on to win the Valley District and finished 19th at the VHSL Class 3 meet.

100-Meter Hurdles — Kaylah Danjczek, Junior, Clarke County: The impressive junior got better each and every week and finished her season with a personal-best time of 17.54 to finish seventh in Class 2 after earning second place in Region 2B.

300-Meter Hurdles — Leah Wood, Senior, Stuarts Draft: The impressive multi-time state champion in various events posted a season-best time of 47.70 while winning the Region 2B and Shenandoah District titles and finished fourth at the Class 2 meet.

Third Team

100-Meter Dash — Avrie Shifflett, Senior, Turner Ashby: As the top performer for Turner Ashby, the Eastern Mennonite signee posted a season-best time of 12.83 early in year before winning the Valley District, placing fifth at the Region 3C championships and eventually earning 14th at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.

200-Meter Dash — Avrie Shifflett, Senior, Turner Ashby: The speedy senior posted her best performance of her career in her final outing as she finished with a time of 26.90 to finish as the runner-up at the Valley District championships in May.

400-Meter Dash — Asia Hoover, Sophomore, Central: The impressive sprinter for the Falcons ran a personal-best time of 1:00.38 to finish as the runner-up at the VHSL Class 2 state meet and was also second in Region 2B and the Bull Run District.

800-Meter Run — Annie Poirot, Sophomore, Harrisonburg: With a personal-best time of 2:26.88, the sophomore placed sixth at the Region 5D championships after putting together a trio of wins throughout the regular season for Harrisonburg.

1600-Meter Run — Rachel Craun, Senior, Turner Ashby: Capping her career in style, the senior won the Valley District and Region 3C behind a personal-best time of 5:31.12 while also going on to finish 16th at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.

3200-Meter Run — Ashland Dickel, Freshman, Spotswood: The freshman wrapped up a strong overall year on the cross country/track and field scene, posting a season-best time of 12:13.78 to earn ninth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.

100-Meter Hurdles — Jasmine Redifer, Sophomore, Waynesboro: The sophomore was impressive, posting a personal-best time of 18.12 to capture the Shenandoah District title before going on to finish seventh at the Region 3C meet.

300-Meter Hurdles — Summer Wallace, Junior, Riverheads: The versatile do-it-all standout for the Gladiators put together another strong season as she posted a personal-best time of 49.01 to win the Region 1B title and placed third in Class 1.