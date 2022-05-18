Each time Jordan Driver stepped on the mat this season, she said she tried to embrace the moment.

Throughout her gymnastics career, the consistent feeling of nerves that arrives before competing in a big event hasn't went away, she said. In fact, it's only increased as the years go by.

“Literally nothing goes through my head," the Broadway senior said. "I’m not thinking about anything but getting that routine over with. It’s very nerve-racking.”

Turns out the nerves weren't too much to overcome for Driver, who is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Gymnast of the Year after a dominating senior season.

"Jordan showed great dedication and commitment to gymnastics over the last four years, culminating in an undefeated senior season in the Valley," Gobblers gymnastics coach Amanda Dainis said. "She has been a leader on and off the competition floor and we have been lucky to have her in the gym since she was in elementary school. It has been an honor and a pleasure to coach her for four years."

Driver dominated the district scene in her final year at the high school level, winning every single event at the Valley District championships in early January.

“I did start feeling a little bit of pressure because it became like, ‘OK. What if she doesn’t actually win? Oh, my gosh. Is someone going to beat her?’" Driver said. "I’m very competitive."

Picking up the sport when she was "6 or 7," it quickly developed into a passion for Driver, who was also a key member of the competition cheer team in the fall.

Over the years, Driver's skills on the gymnastics mat improved more and more. By the time this season rolled around, she stood out among her local peers by a wide margin.

“It’s a lot more stressful getting ready for gymnastics season because of all the individual competitions," Driver said about the correlation between the sports. "In cheer, you’re with a team all the time. They correspond really well together with all the tumbling and jumping experience. Gymnastics really helped me with cheer.”

Driver won the vault, bars, beam and floor at the district meet in January. Naturally, the Broadway senior took home gold in the all-around category as well.

“When I was younger, I had no idea the high school would even develop a gymnastics team," Driver said. "I just thought it would end eventually.”

At the regional meet, Driver posted her best career score of 9.15 on the floor.

Although she came up short of reaching the state meet, which was a goal she had her sights set on from the beginning of the year, it was still an impressive year.

“I take a lot of pride in it," Driver said. "I’m really proud of myself for everything I accomplished, especially this season. I’m very proud of those accomplishments.”

Driver is now heading to James Madison for college, where she's undecided on whether she'll participate in club gymnastics after being encouraged to do so.

She's also taken on a new responsibility as a coach at North Mountain Gymnastics, where she grew up herself and fine-tuned all the skills she put on display as a senior.

Whether it's as an athlete performing or a coach helping out, those nerves on the mat won't go away anytime soon.

Luckily for Driver, she's found plenty of success through them.

"Once a gymnast, always a gymnast," Dainis said about Driver.