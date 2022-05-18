First Team

Jordan Driver, Senior, Broadway: The senior standout was the area’s top performer all season, winning the vault, bars, beam, floor and all-around competition in the Valley District and coming up just shy of reaching the state competition in her final season.

ALL-VALLEY GYMNAST OF THE YEAR: Broadway's Jordan Driver Each time Jordan Driver stepped on the mat this season, she said she tried to embrace the moment.

Alexis Layman, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: With a third-place finish in the all-around category at the Valley District competition in January, the sophomore’s best finishes for the day came with third-place efforts in both the vault and floor events.

Legacy Wright, Freshman, Harrisonburg: One of the up-and-coming stars of the Shenandoah Valley, the freshman standout was the second-best performer in the Valley District and was runner-up in the floor and bars events and third on the beam.

Second Team

Mary Eleanor Hermes, Junior, Harrisonburg: Finishing fourth overall in the all-around category at the Valley District competition, the standout junior had strong showing across the board with her best effort of the competition coming in the vault.

Maya Sarco, Junior, Harrisonburg: The junior placed sixth overall in the all-around category at the Valley District championships, finishing as the runner-up in the vault event and putting up solid scores across the board in other three categories.

Brie Stroop, Freshman, Broadway: The standout freshman had quite the debut season, finishing fifth in the all-around category at the Valley District championships with strong scores across the board in all four events throughout the competition.

Third Team

Savannah Church, Senior, Spotswood: As one of the most experienced performers in the area, the senior finished eighth in the all-around category in the Valley District with her best effort of the day coming in a third-place effort in the bars event.

Livy Layman, Junior, Turner Ashby: As a junior leader for Turner Ashby, the standout finished with the seventh-best all-around score in the Valley District with strong numbers across the board in all four event categories to close out an impressive year.

Maya Michael Lee, Senior, Turner Ashby: As another veteran on the area gymnastics scene, the senior was ninth overall in the all-around category for Turner Ashby and put up strong performances across the board as a leader for her team.