First Team
Josh Watson, Senior Center, Riverheads: As the focal point of the Riverheads offensive line, the 6-foot-4, 325-pound senior was a key leader for the team and a VHSL Class 1 all-state first-team selection as a result of his contributions throughout the year.
Tanner Bowles, Senior Offensive Lineman, Riverheads: The 6-foot-2, 235-pound senior played a pivotal role in Riverheads’ ability to maintain its dominance in the run game as a VHSL Class 1 first-team all-state selection at the guard spot.
Christian Ross, Senior Offensive Lineman, Central: As a key member of a massive Central offensive line this past season, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior was a second-team all-state selection at the Class 2 level for the Falcons.
Jayson Williams, Senior Offensive Lineman, Stuarts Draft: The 6-foot-2, 285-pound senior has been a steady presence for Stuarts Draft throughout his career, earning a spot on the VHSL Class 2 all-state first team this past season.
Clay Welsh, Senior Offensive Lineman, Clarke County: The first-team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District selection was a key reason for Clarke County’s success in the run game as a 6-foot-3, 305-pound physical presence on the line.
Jacob Walters, Senior Tight End, Central: The versatile multi-sport athlete provided a solid option in the passing game for Central as the 6-foot, 210-pound senior was named to the VHSL Class 2 all-state second team when the season came to a close.
Caleb Daugherty, Senior Wide Receiver, Central: The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior was big for Central during its postseason run, finishing with 48 receptions for 848 yards and 10 touchdowns and being named to the VHSL Class all-state first team at year’s end.
Zachary Joyner, Junior Wide Receiver, East Rockingham: With his lengthy 6-foot-3, 175-pound frame, the junior continued to take steps forward as one of the area’s top receivers with 46 catches for 565 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Jaquante Scott, Senior Wide Receiver, Staunton: The athletic, speedy senior wide receiver for the Storm was electric with the ball, finishing with 30 catches for 634 yards and eight scores while also rushing eight times for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Ryan Barbour, Junior Running Back, Waynesboro: The 5-foot-7, 175-pound speedster was big time this year for Waynesboro, finishing with 175 carries for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns while also adding 13 catches for 298 yards and two scores.
Cayden Cook-Cash, Sophomore Running Back, Riverheads: With his 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame, the Division I recruit did it all out of the backfield for Riverheads, finishing with 1,636 yards and 36 scores as the VHSL Class 1 state player of the year.
Aaron Nice, Senior Running Back, Stuarts Draft: The soft-spoken leader for Stuarts Draft was steady in his final season as the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder finished with 171 carries for 1,339 yards and 27 touchdowns as a Class 2 first-team all-state selection.
Landen Stuhlmiller, Senior Quarterback, Broadway: As a versatile 5-foot-8, 160-pound athlete, the Valley District offensive player of the year was electric for Broadway as he finished with 2,300 all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns.
Cooper Robson, Senior Kicker, Riverheads: As a VHSL Class 1 first-team all-state selection, the senior made 90-of-92 extra points this past season and also connected on 4-of-5 field goals for the powerful Riverheads offense.
Cordell Broy, Senior Kick Returner, Clarke County: As one of the best athletes in the area, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior finished with six kick returns for 114 yards and was named to the first-team All-Region 2B team for his role on special teams.
Brady Jenkins, Junior All-Purpose, Luray: The 5-foot-10, 160-pound junior has been electric for Luray throughout his career and was again this season with 133 carries for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns while throwing for 279 yards and four scores.
Second Team
Gabriel Baska, Senior Center, Stuarts Draft: The 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior leader for Stuarts Draft was pivotal in the team’s rushing attack, finishing as a first-team All-Bull Run and All-Region 2B selection in his final year with the program.
Joel Alvarado, Junior Offensive Lineman, Harrisonburg: The 6-foot-3 junior is a legitimate college prospect for Harrisonburg as a three-year starter that was named to the Region 5D and All-Valley District first teams when the season came to an end.
Tyler Gaylor, Senior Offensive Lineman, Spotswood: The 6-foot, 270-pound senior was a four-year starter on the offensive line for Spotswood, a key leader for the team and was a first-team All-Valley District selection each of the past two seasons.
Taylin Henderson, Junior Offensive Lineman, Waynesboro: As one of the area’s top offensive linemen, the 6-foot-2, 255-pound junior finished with a blocking grade of 92 percent and had 11 pancakes as one of Waynesboro’s best players this year.
Mitchell Withrow, Sophomore Offensive Lineman, Riverheads: As another key member of the Riverheads offensive line, the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder was a first-team all-state selection in Class 1 and has a bright future with the Gladiators.
Noah Smiley, Senior Tight End, Riverheads: The 5-foot-11, 190-pound two-way standout for Riverheads was a first-team all-state selection at the tight end spot for the Class 1 state champions and was a solid run blocker around the edge.
Landon Lightner, Senior Wide Receiver, Riverheads: The 6-foot-2, 140-pound athlete was a strong and consistent option on the outside for Riverheads, finishing with 20 receptions for 658 yards and eight touchdowns as a first-team all-state selection.
Keswick Owens, Senior Wide Receiver, Rockbridge County: The 6-foot, 175-pound receiver with strong hands finished the season with 40 receptions for 466 yards and seven touchdowns as Rockbridge County’s go-to passing option.
Kris Walker, Junior Wide Receiver, Harrisonburg: The 5-foot-7 speedster was known for making big plays for Harrisonburg this past season, finishing with 21 receptions for 344 yards and eight touchdowns as a first-team all-district selection.
Cole Burton, Senior Running Back, Riverheads: The VHSL Class 1 second-team all-state selection put together quite the season in his final year at Riverheads, finishing with 1,083 yards and 18 touchdowns as a 5-foot-10, 170-pound physical back.
Kyler Darlington, Junior Running Back, Clarke County: The 6-foot, 180-pound junior was the Bull Run District offensive player of the year with 191 carries for 1,292 yards and 15 touchdowns while also adding seven catches for 77 yards and a score.
Cameron Showalter, Senior Running Back, Broadway: As the Valley District’s top rusher, the 5-foot-10, 159-pounder finished with 1,500 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns and was a first-team All-Region 3C selection at season’s end.
Ashton Baker, Senior Quarterback, Central: The 6-foot, 165-pound senior leader for Central put together quite the season as a second-team all-state selection in Class 2 and the Region 2B player of the year with his versatile skill set behind center.
Chris LeBlanc, Junior Kicker, Clarke County: The junior kicking standout was a first-team All-Region 2B kicker and finished with 37 extra points and three field goals.
Dylan Burnette, Senior Kick Returner, Harrisonburg: The 5-foot-8 senior and baseball standout for Harrisonburg was a first-team All-Valley District selection after finishing with an average of 40 yards per return and scoring three times.
Jalin Quintanilla, Senior All-Purpose, Turner Ashby: The 5-foot-7, 155-pound senior known for his speed finished with 92 carries for 443 yards and six touchdowns while also adding seven receptions for 117 yards and two more scores for Turner Ashby.
Third Team
Michael Perozich, Senior Center, Clarke County: The 5-foot-11, 210-pound senior was a huge part of the team’s offensive success as a first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B selection at the center position for the Eagles.
Gage Kile, Senior Offensive Lineman, Broadway: As the primary blocker for an offense that had two players with over 1,500 yards of total offense, the 5-foot-11, 220-pound senior had 18 knockdowns and allowed just one sack this season.
Tyreese Lee, Senior Offensive Lineman, Strasburg: As Strasburg’s most experienced blocker, the 5-foot-10, 235-pound senior was a second-team All-Region 2B and first-team All Bull Run District selection this past season for the Rams.
Gaige Lewis, Junior Offensive Lineman, Central: As a first-team All-Region 2B selection for Central, the 6-foot-1, 285-pound junior was a key reason for the Falcons’ consistent ability to run the ball so effectively throughout the postseason.
Ethan Mitchell, Senior Offensive Lineman, East Rockingham: As the leader and captain for East Rockingham, the 6-foot-2, 25o-pound senior allowed zero sacks and was the team’s best player on that side of the ball for most of the season.
Brade Smith, Senior Tight End, Broadway: The 6-foot-1, 200-pound versatile tight end provided a solid option in the passing game for Broadway, finishing with 28 receptions for 258 yards and a touchdown this past season.
Hunter Deavers, Junior Wide Receiver, Broadway: The speedy 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior was one of Broadway’s top offensive weapons with 12 receptions for 172 yards and a score while also adding six carries for 38 more yards on the ground.
Blake Morris, Sophomore Wide Receiver, East Rockingham: It was a strong sophomore campaign for the 5-foot-8, 165-pound receiver as he finished with 35 receptions for 264 yards and a touchdown as a versatile option at the position.
Ben Walters, Junior Wide Receiver, Central: The 6-foot-1, 165-pounder was another first-team All-Region 2B receiver for Central, finishing the season with 20 receptions for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns during his junior campaign.
Noah Campbell, Senior Running Back, Wilson Memorial: Despite dealing with an injury for much of the season, the 182-pound senior still put up impressive numbers with 125 carries for 1,054 yards and 13 touchdowns as a second-team all-district player.
Isaiah Dyer, Senior Running Back, Central: The 5-foot-9, 190-pound workhorse for the Central offensive was big time in his senior year, finishing with 1,400 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns as a VHSL Class 2 all-state second-team selection.
Tre Holsapple, Senior Running Back, Spotswood: As one of the Valley District’s top running backs, the 6-foot, 165-pound senior finished with 154 carries for 1,049 yards and eight touchdowns as a first-team all-district selection this past season.
Bennett Dunlap, Junior Quarterback, Riverheads: The 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior provided an element to the Riverheads offense that it hadn’t had in a while, finishing as a first-team All-Region 1B signal-caller with his ability to open things up.
Luc Retrosi, Junior Kicker, Central: The junior soccer standout was impressive on the gridiron for Central, providing consistency in the kicking game as he made 3-of-5 field goals, including a 46-yard kick, and was a second-team All-Bull Run selection.
Blake Robertson, Sophomore Kick Returner, Buffalo Gap: The 5-foot-8, 145-pound sophomore consistently gave Buffalo Gap good field position, finishing with nine kick returns for 225 yards — a 25 yards-per-return average — and a touchdown.
Curtis Lowe, Senior All-Purpose, Buffalo Gap: As a versatile option at the quarterback position, the 5-foot-9, 140-pounder was impressive for his size, finishing 32-of-69 passing for 512 yards and a pair of scores and also added 75 yards on 36 carries while plunging in for six more touchdowns on the ground this past season.
