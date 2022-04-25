First Team

Gabby Atwell, Senior, Spotswood: Known for her versatility on the court, the 5-foot-10 middle hitter finished with 181 kills, 232 digs and 24 aces in just 67 sets played as the Trailblazers' lone representative on both the All-Valley District and All-Region 3C first teams this season.

Maddie Dahl, Sophomore, Rockbridge County: As a sophomore standout for Rockbridge County, the outside hitter earned second-team All-Class 3 honors while being named to the Valley District and Region 3C first teams after finishing with 187 kills, 163 digs, 59 blocks and 38 aces.

Margo Fox, Senior, East Rockingham: As one of the most athletic players in the Shenandoah Valley, the 5-foot-7 outside hitter was the Region 2B player of the year and a first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Class 2 selection with 340 kills, 302 digs, 38 aces and 23 blocks this season.

Emily Funkhouser, Senior, Central The 5-foot-9 outside hitter was arguably Central's best player as she racked up 334 kills, scooped up 241 digs and had 76 aces as a first-team selection in the Bull Run District, Region 2B and on the Virginia High School League's Class 2 all-state team.

Lani Goggin, Senior, Fort Defiance: As the go-to option on the front line for Fort Defiance, the 5-foot-9 middle hitter did a little bit of everything for the Indians, finishing with 315 kills, 288 digs, 58 blocks and 26 aces as a first-team All-Shenandoah District, first-team All-Region 3C and second-team All-Class 3 selection in her final year with the program.

Viliane Luyando Disdier, Senior, Central (DS): The gritty 5-foot-3 libero for the Falcons was big on the defensive end, finishing as a first-team All-Bull Run District, first-team All-Region 2B and second-team All-Class 2 selection with a team-high 382 digs, 33 assists and 32 aces.

Jaidyn McClung, Junior, Luray: The 5-foot-10 outside hitter slapped down 349 kills while scooping up 263 digs and serving up 32 aces as the Bull Run District player of the year, a first-team All-Region 2B selection and second-team all-state honoree at the Class 2 level for a second time.

Dayton Moore, Senior, Riverheads: As the face of Riverheads volleyball during its historic success over the past four years, the 5-foot-7 senior went out in style as a first-team all-state selection at the Class 1 level, as well as Region 1B and the Shenandoah District, while racking up 578 assists, 128 digs, 72 kills, 19 blocks and 13 aces in her senior campaign.

Nala Shearer, Sophomore, Rockbridge County (L): The sophomore was a big key for Rockbridge County during its dominating regular season, finishing with 336 digs and 42 aces as a first-team All-Valley District, first-team All-Region 3C and second-team All-Class 3 selection.

Madelyn Williams, Junior, East Rockingham: In her first year at East Rockingham after transferring from Spotswood, the 5-foot-7 setter was a big-time weapon for the Eagles as a first-team All-Region 2B, second-team All-Bull Run District and second-team All-Class 2 selection with 884 assists, 230 digs and 21 aces throughout the course of the season.

Alenna Williamson, Senior, Rockbridge County: As the Valley District co-player of the year and a first-team All-Valley District and All-Region 3C selection, the middle hitter led the way for the Wildcats with a team-high 243 kills to go along with 76 blocks and 17 aces.

Second Team

Baylee Blalock, Junior, Fort Defiance: With an expanded role as a setter, the versatile 5-foot-8 junior had a breakout season with 728 assists, 297 digs, 65 kills and 46 aces as a first-team All-Shenandoah District and second-team All-Region 3C selection this year.

Brooke Cason, Senior, Wilson Memorial: As the unheralded leader for Wilson Memorial, the senior outside hitter was a big-time player with 221 kills, 182 digs, 20 blocks and 11 aces as a first-team All-Shenandoah District selection in her final year with the program.

Ellie Cook, Junior, Fort Defiance: The multi-sport standout for the Indians had a big fall with the volleyball team, finishing with a team-high 325 digs to go along with 169 kills and 45 aces as a first-team selection in the Shenandoah District and Region 3C.

Gracie Fulton, Senior, Riverheads (DS): The 5-foot-3 defensive specialist was a first-team All-Class 1 selection, along with Region 1B and the Shenandoah District, after she finished with 114 digs and 32 aces for a Riverheads team that made another deep postseason run this year.

Dani Kunkle, Sophomore, Spotswood: In her first year at Spotswood after transferring from Turner Ashby, the 5-foot-7 sophomore standout finished second on the team with 194 kills and 250 digs while also serving up 43 aces as a first-team all-district and second-team all-region selection.

Sydney Litwiller, Senior, Spotswood: As another transfer addition for Spotswood from Eastern Mennonite, the 5-foot-10 middle hitter led the team with 201 kills and 262 digs and served up 49 aces while being named to the All-Valley District first team and All-Region 3C second team.

Alliyah McNair, Freshman, East Rockingham: The freshman standout had quite the debut season, totaling 217 kills, 109 digs, 98 aces and 29 blocks as a second-team selection in the Bull Run District and Region 2B as an outside hitter.

Sarah Smith, Senior, East Rockingham (L): The 5-foot-5 libero was a steady defensive presence and a leader in the locker room for East Rockingham as she finished with 375 digs and 24 aces as a second-team All-Bull Run District selection.

Bella Stem, Senior, Clarke County: As Clarke County's best player all season, the 5-foot-10 outside hitter had 336 kills, 183 digs, 48 aces and 39 blocks while earning first-team All-Bull Run and first-team All-Region 2B recognition and being selected as the team's Most Valuable Player.

Ella Toothman, Senior, Central: The 5-foot-9 middle hitter was named first-team All-Region 2B while earning second-team recognition in the Bull Run District and on the Class 2 all-state team after finishing her senior season with 223 kills, 75 aces, 72 blocks and 74 digs.

Maya Waid, Senior, Harrisonburg: As a versatile tool for a young Harrisonburg team, the senior finished with 1,079 career assists after racking up 383 this past season to go along with 145 digs, 78 kills and 33 aces as a first-team All-Valley District and second-team All-Region 5D selection.

Third Team

Kendyl Argenbright, Senior, Riverheads: The 5-foot-7 senior leader for the Gladiators was a first-team All-Shenandoah District, first-team All-Region 1B and second-team all-state selection at the Class 1 level after finishing with 242 kills, 132 digs, 93 blocks and 40 aces this past season.

Trinity Belton, Senior, Luray: As a leader for the Bulldogs this season, the senior was the key to keeping Luray's offensive rhythm as she dished out 654 assists, had 176 digs and served up 27 aces to earn first-team All-Bull Run and second team All-Region 2B honors.

McKenzie Burch, Sophomore, Rockbridge County: The sophomore setter was solid all around with 606 assists, 167 digs and 24 aces, being named to the All-Valley District first team and earning second-team All-Region 3C honors this past season.

Carson Griffin, Senior, Turner Ashby: The senior middle hitter was a consistent force for Turner Ashby this season, finishing with 218 kills and 43 blocks while also serving up 42 aces as a first-team All-Valley District selection for the first time in her career.

Stella Hale, Junior, Spotswood (DS): Stepping into a big-time role for the Trailblazers, the junior defensive specialist finished with 177 digs and a 91-percent serve percentage as a first-team All-Valley District and second-team All-Region 3C selection.

Caris Lucas, Senior, Page County: The Eastern Mennonite women's basketball commit left quite the impression on the volleyball court, too, finishing with 230 kills — good enough to break the school record for most in a career — and 241 digs while averaging two aces and a pair of blocks per game as a first-team All-Bull Run and second-team All-Region 2B selection.

CiCi Minor, Senior, Wilson Memorial: With 134 kills and 64 blocks, the senior developed into a solid middle hitter for the Green Hornets and was recognized for her efforts by being named to the All-Shenandoah District first team at the conclusion of the regular season.

Bailey Sheetz, Sophomore, Central: The fiery 5-foot-6 outside hitter finished with 139 kills, 234 digs, 401 assists, 60 aces and 24 blocks as versatile, do-it-all player for Central and earned second-team honors in both the Bull Run District and Region 2B for her efforts.

Leah Sherrill, Senior, Buffalo Gap: The 5-foot-6 outside hitter showed tremendous improvement in her final season, earning first-team All-Shenandoah District and All-Region 1B honors after tallying 226 kills and 259 digs as the team's most aggressive player.

Allison Sykes, Junior, Wilson Memorial (L): With a team-high 542 digs, the junior libero, who also served up 42 aces, emerged as one of the best defensive options in the Shenandoah District this past season and was named to the all-district first team as a result.

Sophie Vaught, Sophomore, Rockbridge County: As another big-time sophomore for the Wildcats, the outside hitter had 219 kills, 187 digs and 28 aces while earning first-team All-Valley District honors for the first time in her career.