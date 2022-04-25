Lani Goggin grew up a softball player, addicted to the sport from a young age.

But during the summer before her eighth-grade year at Stewart Middle School, Goggin decided to attend a Fort Defiance youth volleyball camp at the high school. For Goggin, she said it was just a new way to stay in shape during the offseason.

Quickly, however, it became clear that Goggin, now a senior for the Indians, found a new passion as she moved up in competition quickly throughout camp and just a year and a half later, was on the FDHS varsity team as a freshman.

"I really think she fell in the love with the game then," veteran Fort Defiance volleyball coach Sue Leonard said.

Goggin, a 5-foot-9 middle hitter with a tenacious personality on the court that doesn't match her soft-spoken, gentle demeanor off of it, is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Volleyball Player of the Year after a standout senior season.

Coincidentally, it was Goggin's smile that she brought every day to the youth camp five years ago that stuck on her face throughout her four-year tenure at FDHS and what she's remembered for most by teammates and coaches.

From her enthusiastic fist pumps after a soul-crushing kill over the opposition to the light taps on the back of a teammate when they were struggling with confidence, Goggin proved to bring immense value on, and off, the court for the Indians.

“Being a captain definitely gave me the respect to be able to go up and talk to the younger girls," Goggin said. "I was in that position before. I made it my goal to go out of my way to talk to the JV girls, the younger girls on the team. I actually got a lot closer with some of those girls than I thought I’d be at the beginning of the season.”

This past season, Goggin's high-flying ability around the net was on full display as she finished with a team-high 315 kills and was the Shenandoah District player of the year for a second straight season after guiding the Indians to the league title.

But it wasn't just the offensive game for Goggin that made her elite as she finished with 288 digs, 58 blocks and 26 aces throughout the course of the year as well.

"Lani is very quick and explosive off of the floor, which allows her to react and see the ball a lot better and in turn, allows her to hit to the open areas of the opposing court," Leonard said. "She has a great swing at the ball and hits with power and really wants to be successful on offense. She is also an excellent defender and her abilities to react quickly helps her to react to the ball coming at her. She is enthusiastic on the court, which is contagious, and energizes her teammates."

Led by Goggin, Fort Defiance dominated district play with an unbeaten league record. The only two losses of the regular season came to non-district rival Rockbridge County.

"Lani is a fierce and tough competitor with amazing hitting talent," Riverheads coach Amy Moore said. "Her vertical created opportunities to place the ball so well."

The Indians finished the 2022 campaign with a 22-4 overall record, reaching the Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals and facing state power Hidden Valley. Despite a loss there, the season was a success.

Why? Because those two losses in the regular season were avenged in the playoffs when Fort went on the road and pulled off a shocking sweep of the Wildcats.

Rockbridge, which has dominated the Valley District and much of the Shenandoah Valley in recent years, has been a particular thorn in the Indians' side during Goggin's career and the win in Lexington served as a breakthrough moment for the team.

“Oh, my goodness," Goggin said with a laugh. "Beating Rockbridge was definitely a shock to a lot of people. A lot of people didn’t think we’d beat them, but we played as hard as we could. It took us playing to the next level. It was a tough game. A bunch of people didn't think our team was really good enough to do that."

Goggin was not only the Shenandoah District player of the year this season, but was also a first-team All-Region 3C selection and second-team all-state choice for Class 3. She was one of three players from the Shenandoah Valley on the team.

"She always seemed to be able to connect with the other players on her team well," Wilson Memorial coach Lauren Grove said. "She is very powerful."

Although the Indians fell to eventual Class 3 state champion Rustburg in the regional championship and then again to Hidden Valley in the state tournament, the win over the Wildcats, combined with the overall success of the program in recent seasons, has been historic.

For Goggin, playing for a storied program like Fort has meant a lot, but it's the relationships she's formed off the court that hold more meaning for her, personally, she said.

"Lani's successful legacy is just another chapter to Fort's story," Leonard said. "I am sure she wants to be remembered most as being a 'good teammate' more than just a 'great player.' She will certainly be remembered for her dynamic presence on the court. ... She will also be remembered for the success of the program during her time here."

During Goggin's four-year stay at the varsity level, the Indians won three Shenandoah District titles and reached the Region 3C tournament all four seasons.

The senior middle hitter also reached the VHSL Class 3 state tournament twice.

“It goes along with the players I played with and the coaches that coached me," Goggin said. "They taught me the basics. I came in not knowing anything about volleyball. I just knew to jump up and swing at it. The coaches put confidence in me and allowed me to get a feel for the game. I just slowly grew more confident."

Leonard said that, since Goggin first came up to the varsity level as a freshman, she has displayed a desire to get better and learn from the players older than her.

The veteran coach, who announced her retirement shortly after the conclusion of the season, said that Goggin's drive to improve has earned her respect from teammates and has allowed her to progress as an off-the-court leader as well.

"She really wants to be successful," Leonard said. "She has worked hard."

Goggin's hard work and the respect she earned from her teammates helped her develop a tight-knit bond that she said, undoubtedly, contributed to their success.

When she first started playing volleyball, she said one of the things she enjoyed most about it was the team aspect of the sport and how much value it holds in a match.

"You have to have everyone in sync for things to go smoothly," Goggin said."The team really has to be put together in order for it to work.”

Over the years, the well-respected Goggin has had conversations with opposing players and coaches and developed friendships throughout the sport.

But when she's on the court, Goggin hasn't been too friendly to opponents with her unrelenting attack around the net.

"Lani is one of those 'silent killers' as a volleyball player," Waynesboro coach Lori Aleshire said. "Talking to her and seeing her in public is totally different than seeing her perform on the court. She is one of the most dynamic and explosive volleyball players I have seen in the Valley over the past four years."

In the fall, Goggin will head to Richard Bland College of William & Mary — a public junior college located in Prince George County — to play volleyball for two years.

After that, her goal is to transfer to a bigger school and continue playing the sport.

Five years ago, Goggin was a softball-loving middle-schooler looking for exercise.

Now, the 5-foot-9 senior is leaving behind a lasting legacy in the halls of Fort Defiance and has built a passion for the sport that she never saw coming.

“I’m definitely going to remember it for the rest of my life," Goggin said. "It was a big accomplishment in my life. The bonds I made with the team are going to stick with me. … I hope that I stay in contact with my teammates, coaches forever.”