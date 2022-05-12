After some high-level success that included a pair of state titles with his youth wrestling club, it was understandable for Jude Robson to get caught up a bit.

Fresh out of a decorated middle-school wrestling career, the Riverheads standout entered the varsity scene as a freshman in 2018-19 with the lofty goal of a four-peat.

Instead, Robson came up short of bringing home a state championship his freshman year and that loss, he said, still fuels him to this day.

Now with three straight state titles and a resume that's one of the best in program history, though, Robson is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Wrestler of the Year.

“I honestly came here a little too cocky," Robson said with a laugh. "But once I lost my freshman year, I just trained harder and got a lot better. It really fueled me in a lot of ways.”

Robson's career with the Gladiators isn't just historic in terms of inside the program, it's one of the best of any wrestler in recent Augusta County history.

This past season, the senior went 37-1 and won his third straight Virginia High School League Class 1 state championship. Over his career, he went 136-4.

"Jude is an extraordinary young man," Riverheads coach Scott Swats said. "He has achieved a lot over the past four years that has never been done at Riverheads. He has helped put a small school like Riverheads on the map with the big powerhouse schools around the state. He's been a great captain, leader and motivator for us."

Robson began wrestling when he was 7 years old, he said, and quickly developed a passion for the sport. Once he got to middle school, the success soon followed.

As he began to win big-time tournaments through his early teenage years, Robson's confidence in himself grew. By the time he got to high school and wrestled annually on the sport's biggest stage at the VHSL state championships at the Salem Civic Center, he had developed a certain swagger when on the mat.

“I love it," Robson said about wrestling in high-stake matches during his career. "I’ve always wrestled better with a bigger stage. Something about it gives me a little more energy. It’s just exciting. I like when people watch. It’s fun that way. You’re focused and ready. It’s all about the mental toughness and knowing when to be ready.”

Not only has Robson experienced a tremendous amount of success as an individual throughout his tenure, but the Gladiators have followed his lead as a team.

Quietly, Riverheads built itself into a perennial state power at the Class 1 level under Swats and Robson said his coach deserves a lot of credit for their success.

“There’s a lot of coaches that have too much pride," Robson said. "They want their team to seem like the best, look as shiny as they can. He doesn’t care. He throws us to the wolves. We go to all these big tournaments. It’s what he does. We lose matches early, but it pays off. The competition he puts us through, the work ethic we develop in the region — it’s just a big difference maker for us."

Swats is certainly appreciative of what Robson did for the program as well.

The high-energy Gladiators coach is a historian when it comes to the wrestling program in Greenville and said Robson's career ranks up there with the best.

"Later in life, when you talk about the legends, his name will definitely be added to that conversation," Swats said. "One of the best kids I've coached in 14 years."

Robson will continue his wrestling career next season at Roanoke College.

He said he hasn't taken the time to reflect on the success of his prep wrestling career yet, but appreciates everything the Riverheads wrestling program brought to him as a wrestler — and a person.

“I’m happy about all the times I spent with friends, proud of what I did here," Robson said. "I love these coaches and I’m proud to be part of this team. Some people leave high school hating their school, but I can say I loved it and had a lot of fun.”

Coming into his career, Robson can say he did expect to have the historic amount of success he experienced.

In fact, the ambitious senior admitted now that he may have been aiming for more.

But three state titles is certainly no small feat and Robson will now be remembered in the halls of Riverheads High School for quite some time after a historic prep career.

And for Robson, that leaves him satisfied with the legacy he leaves behind.

“It makes it easy throughout these tournaments to have the community support, to have a wave of red fans supporting the team," Robson said. "That's one thing that's always stood out. This program will carry on. It’s in a good spot. I'm proud of that."