First Team

106 — Cooper Brandt, Sophomore, Wilson Memorial: The sophomore was as good as they come with a 40-2 record, winning Region 3C and placing second in Class 2.

113 — Heath Burks, Sophomore, Strasburg: The impressive sophomore went 44-3 this season, winning the VHSL Class 2 state title to go along with a Region 2B crown.

120 — Jake Yowell, Sophomore, Riverheads: The standout sophomore finished 31-3 on the year, winning both the Region 1B and VHSL Class 1 state championships.

126 — Jude Robson, Senior, Riverheads: As one of the most decorated wrestlers in program history, the senior went 37-1 and won his third straight VHSL Class 1 title.

132 — Isaac Dodd, Junior, Central: The junior was electric in the postseason, finishing 39-4 with a VHSL Class 2 state title and a Region 2B championship crown.

138 — Brian Habel, Senior, Wilson Memorial: The senior came up big at the right time with a 35-3 record to win Region 3C and place fourth at the Class 3 level.

145 — David Burks, Sophomore, Strasburg: As another state champion for Strasburg, the sophomore went 41-3 and won the Class 2 and Region 2B titles.

152 — Donovan Burks, Freshman, Strasburg: It was a successful freshman campaign for the Strasburg standout, which ended with a VHSL Class 2 state title.

160 — Jackson Wells, Sophomore, Broadway: The big-time sophomore standout went 38-4 with a Region 3C title while also qualifying for the VHSL Class 3 meet.

170 — Cody Cash, Junior, Riverheads: The junior posted an impressive 23-3 record while winning the Region 1B title and finishing as runner-up at the VHSL Class 1 meet.

182 — Mark Yoder, Senior, Buffalo Gap: The standout senior finished 30-4 in his final prep season and as the runner-up in Region 1B and at the VHSL Class 1 meet.

195 — Cayden Cook-Cash, Sophomore, Riverheads: The football standout for Riverheads impressed on the mat, going 13-1 and finishing as the Class 1 runner-up.

220 — Charles Fake, Junior, Strasburg: The junior went 25-7 on the season, getting his biggest win of his career to end it with a win in the VHSL Class 2 state title match.

285 — Kobe Ayers, Junior, Riverheads: As the top heavyweight, the junior posted a 23-9 record this season, winning a Region 1B title and finishing fifth in Class 1.

Second Team

106 — Peyton Dean, Freshman, Strasburg: With a 40-5 record, the freshman was impressive as the Region 2B champion and the VHSL Class 2 state runner-up.

113 — Evan Annese, Sophomore, Riverheads: The sophomore put together quite the year, finishing 24-6 with a Region 1B title and a third-place finish in all of Class 1.

120 — Jesse Miller, Sophomore, Broadway: As another impressive youngster, the sophomore went 31-9 with a runner-up finish in Region 3C and was fourth in Class 3.

126 — Caleb Yoder, Junior, Buffalo Gap: With a 20-10 overall record, the junior finished fifth at the VHSL Class 1 state meet and was third in Region 1B.

132 — Lucas Martinez, Freshman, Strasburg: As another young standout for Strasburg, the freshman was the runner-up in both Class 2 and Region 2B this year.

138 — Blake Jacobson, Freshman, Clarke County: The standout junior finished 42-5 as the Region 2B runner-up and placed third at the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

145 — Josh Hartman, Senior, Spotswood: With a 30-7 record in his final year on the mat, the senior won the Region 3C championship and was sixth in Class 3.

152 — Wyatt Haskell, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: Finishing 33-7, the hard-working sophomore won the Region 3C title and placed fourth at the VHSL Class 3 meet.

160 — Braden Stern, Junior, Strasburg: The junior went 30-9 on the season, winning the Region 2B title and finishing third at the VHSL Class 2 championships.

170 — Odane Dodd, Junior, Central: Finishing with a 33-12 record on the season, the junior won the Region 2B title and placed fifth overall at the VHSL Class 2 meet.

182 — Luke Bryant, Junior, Riverheads: With a 30-2 record on the season, the junior football standout won Region 1B and placed fifth at the VHSL Class 1 meet.

195 — Trace Mansfield, Senior, Clarke County: Posting a 41-6 record in his final season, the senior finished as the VHSL Class 2 state runner-up this past year.

220 — Michael Perozich, Senior, Clarke County: As a key leader for Clarke County, the senior went 41-6 and won Region 2B before finishing as the Class 2 runner-up.

285 — Ian Johnson, Senior, Waynesboro: The senior multi-sport standout went 25-10 in his final season, finishing as the runner-up in Region 3C and a state qualifier.

Third Team

106 — Dylan Divver, Freshman, Waynesboro: The freshman made quite the splash in his debut season, finishing with a 27-7 record and finished as the Region 3C runner-up.

113 — Wyatt Fitzgerald, Senior, Fort Defiance: Saving his best for last, the senior went 33-6 and won the Region 3C title before placing fifth at the VHSL Class 3 meet.

120 — Jaden Shanholtz, Freshman, Strasburg: With a 37-7 record in his debut season, the freshman won Region 2B and finished third in the VHSL Class 2 meet.

126 — Anakin Burks, Senior, Strasburg: The senior leader for Strasburg went 33-6 with a Region 2B title and a third-place finish at the VHSL Class 2 state championships.

132 — Ethan Eppard, Junior, Riverheads: The junior won the Region 2B title, finished fifth at the VHSL Class 1 championships and posted a 23-10 overall mark.

138 — Alec McLaren, Sophomore, Fort Defiance: The impressive sophomore put together a 32-7 campaign, finishing second in Region 3C and sixth in Class 3.

145 — Cannon Long, Junior, Clarke County: With a 47-7 record on the year, the junior finished as the Region 2B runner-up and placed third at the Class 2 level.

152 — Coy Brown, Senior, Fort Defiance: As another multi-sport standout, the fiery senior finished with a 34-6 record as the Region 3C runner-up and an all-state wrestler.

160 — Bryce Hildebrand, Senior, Buffalo Gap: The multi-sport standout had a solid season on the mat, finishing second in Region 1B and fourth at the VHSL Class 1 meet.

170 — CJ Robinson, Junior, Wilson Memorial: With a 33-10 overall record, the junior was the Region 3C runner-up and qualified for the VHSL Class 3 championships.

182 — Titus Hensler, Senior, Clarke County: The impressive senior went 30-11 on the season, winning Region 2B and earning all-state status at the VHSL Class 2 meet.

195 — Brice Hall, Junior, Rockbridge County: With a 41-6 overall record on the year, the junior brought home a Region 3C title and finished fourth in Class 3.

220 — Kyle Wingfield, Junior, Wilson Memorial: The impressive junior standout finished 38-7 as the third-place finisher in Region 3C and advanced to the state meet.

285 — Jesse Cook, Senior, Fort Defiance: The senior heavyweight posted a 28-12 record in his final season, finishing third in Region 3C and advancing to states.