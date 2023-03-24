Madison Arbaugh, a senior two-way standout, pitched a complete game, giving up one earned run on seven hits and two walks with a strikeout and also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and a run scored for East Rockingham in an impressive 6-2 Bull Run District softball victory over Strasburg on Thursday in Elkton.
Emma Cude, another senior, added a two-run homer for the Eagles, while Isabella Cubbage finished with a two-run triple.
Alexis Kisling, a junior, had an RBI double for East Rock, while sophomore Sierra Custer also had an extra-base hit in the win.
The Eagles got on the board first in the opening inning when Cubbage’s sac fly scored senior Bria Berriochoa to go up 1-0.
In the fourth, a wild pitch and Kisling’s RBI double extended that led and, after Strasburg cut the deficit to one, East Rock responded with three more runs in the fifth, including a two-run shot from Cude, to push the lead to four and never looked back.
Freshman Ava Mayhew was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for the young Rams and also got the start in the circle, pitching four innings, giving up six earned runs on seven hits and a trio of walks while also earning seven strikeouts in the setback.
Kiersten Weakley, a junior, tossed two innings of one-hit softball in relief, walking one and striking out four for Strasburg, while freshman outfielder Camille Greco was 2-for-3 with a double.
Hannah Merriner, another freshman, senior Sophia Reynolds, and sophomore Arleigh Mason had one hit each for the Rams.
The Eagles (2-2, 2-0 Bull Run), now on a two-game winning streak, return to action Wednesday in a non-district game at William Monroe. Meanwhile, Strasburg (2-1, 0-1 Bull Run) will host East Hardy in a non-district contest on Tuesday.
