Senior pitcher Madison Arbaugh was electric in the circle, tossing a complete-game shutout as East Rockingham earned a 3-0 shutout of Bull Run District softball foe Central on Thursday in Elkton.
Arbaugh allowed just six hits and zero walks while striking out six.
The Eagles got on the board first when senior Emma Cude connected on an RBI double in the first inning to put the home team up 1-0.
Although Cude’s hit would’ve been good enough to earn the win thanks to Arbaugh’s performance in the circle, East Rock added two insurance runs in the fourth on a homer from senior Ashlyn Herring.
Herring was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Eagles, who have won nine of 10, at the plate, while Cude had an RBI double.
Junior Isabelle Cubbage and sophomore Sierra Custer both added a double apiece for East Rock as it remained in first in the Bull Run.
The Falcons, despite the loss, got a solid outing out of senior ace Trynda Mantz, as she allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk and struck out two. Sophomore Kristen Hockman was 4-for-4.
The Eagles (9-3, 7-1 Bull Run) are back in action Tuesday at district opponent Strasburg, while Central (7-7, 3-5 Bull Run) travels to Rappahannock County on Friday for a district contest.
