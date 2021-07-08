Editor’s note: We have begun a new series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming area prep athletes to watch for during the 2021-22 academic year. The sixth installment takes a look at baseball.
One of the area's deepest talent pools will remain that way.
While the area baseball scene will certainly miss Division I talents such as Broadway's Bryce Suters (James Madison), Page County's T.R. Williams (Virginia Tech) and Fort Defiance's Tristan Shoemaker (Virginia) and Ryan Cook (James Madison), there still remains a high level of players with college potential.
The Gobblers have an up-and-coming Division I commit holding down their infield still, the Panthers still have the younger sibling of Williams to take them on a deep postseason run and the Indians have a Division I commit pitching.
When area baseball teams take the field in 2022, the talent will impress.
Let's take a look at some of the top players to watch for:
Andrew Baugher, Senior, Spotswood
While it was the senior right-hander's pitching that earned him most of his attention, Baugher's versatility is a big reason why he's a big time recruit.
Evan Bert, Senior, Harrisonburg
As arguably the top pitcher in the area next season, the senior will give the Blue Streaks a chance against anyone and should earn major college attention.
Jordan Biggs, Senior, Fort Defiance
The senior will take on a major role in the Fort Defiance outfield next season while also emerging as a leader in the locker room due to his experience.
Dylan Burnette, Senior, Harrisonburg
The do-it-all outfielder for the Blue Streaks was one of the team's top players last season and will take on an even bigger role for an improving squad.
James Cash, Senior, Luray
The senior pitcher and first baseman has been hitting the ball well at the plate this offseason and will look to carry that into his final season at Luray.
Sy Crider, Freshman, Broadway
The standout catcher has been on the eyes of the Broadway coaching staff for quite some time and will make an immediate impact on the varsity level.
Ben Dinkel, Junior, East Rockingham
The athletic center fielder for East Rockingham was a first-team All-Bull Run District selection a year ago and continues to grow each season.
Josh Engle, Senior, Harrisonburg
As the man behind the plate for the Blue Streaks, the veteran catcher brings a calming presence on the field and a quality approach at the plate.
Dylan Eppard, Senior, Turner Ashby
The energetic multi-sport athlete was impressive in the infield last season for the Knights but will have to step up as a leader off the field as well this year.
Mitchell Gaskins, Senior, Page County
The left-hander had some impressive performances during the postseason and should take on a major increase in his role for the Panthers next year.
Elijah Grogg, Senior, Spotswood
As another player with plenty of versatility and experience, the senior will be one of the top outfielders in the area and a big leader for the Trailblazers
Bransen Hensley, Sophomore, Broadway
After an impressive overall debut season, the West Virginia commit could emerge as one of the area's top players in his sophomore campaign.
Josh Hensley, Senior, East Rockingham
The senior brings plenty of experience to the plate for the Eagles, but also serves as one of the Bull Run District's top catchers and a leader for his team.
Luke Keister, Senior, Spotswood
The versatile shortstop and right-handed pitcher emerged as one of Spotswood's top players last season and plays with a passion unmatched by his peers.
Jack Liskey, Junior, Fort Defiance
The impressive middle infielder will take on a major role on the field for the Indians with the loss of James Madison-bound standout Ryan Cook.
Micah Matthews, Freshman, Turner Ashby
As one of most talented freshman to come through the area in recent years, the South Carolina commit will have all eyes on him from the opening game.
Isaiah Mongold, Senior, Luray
As an experienced senior, Mongold will pitch and play in the outfield while also providing leadership for a Bulldogs team desperate for improvement.
Aidan Painter, Senior, Page County
The Page County leadoff hitter was impressive and consistent throughout the season and will be key if the team hopes to make another deep playoff run.
Landen Stuhlmiller, Senior, Broadway
One of the top athletes in the halls of Broadway High School is back and will be one of the top outfielders in the area as an experienced veteran this season.
Caden Swartley, Junior, Turner Ashby
In his debut season at the varsity level, the designated hitter put up impressive numbers and will look to continue to grow his overall game this season.
Sam Tindall, Senior, Fort Defiance
The senior has been a steady presence for the Indians on the mound over the years and will be relied upon heavily in his final season with the program.
Cameron Weaver, Sophomore, Luray
The standout sophomore is a name to watch in the upcoming seasons and will play infield while also pitching for a young Luray squad this year.
Lance Williams, Junior, Page County
The Virginia Tech commit and younger brother of T.R. was one of the top players in the state this past season for the Panthers as an all-around player.
Ryan Williams, Sophomore, East Rockingham
The strong multi-sport athlete was a standout as a freshman for East Rockingham and will continue to grow into one of the area's best players.
