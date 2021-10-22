There's a certain sense of pride that comes along with stepping on the mat to perform at a big-time competition cheer meet.
And as several area teams get set to compete in their respective regional competitions today, coaches insist that simply executing their routine is what matters most.
“The team wants to go out and compete a clean routine," Spotswood coach Bridget Smith said. "They want their stunts to be solid and have no deductions. I'm proud of how this team can acknowledge when another team is better. They honestly want every team to do their best and get excited for other teams who hit their routines. Regardless of the results on Saturday, they just don't want to walk away from the competition not feeling like they put their best out there."
The Trailblazers are fresh off winning their fourth consecutive Valley District title and will compete in today's Region 3C competition at Fort Defiance High School along with the host Indians, Turner Ashby, Rockbridge County, Wilson Memorial and others.
"I've told the team they need to focus on the little things and execution," Smith said earlier this week. "At the region level, everyone will have difficult skills but it's going to come down to who executed those skills the best."
Harrisonburg, meanwhile, finished as runner-up in the Valley District and will compete at the Region 5D championship at Stafford High School today.
“This week, it’s been about confidence and execution," Blue Streaks coach Dani Peyton said. "Really cleaning up the routine and getting the kids comfortable in their spots will be what helps us meet our goals for the weekend.”
Under Smith, the Trailblazers have become one of the area's most successful teams and have built a program that has depth unmatched by most.
"They have worked harder this week than any other and want to perfect each part," Smith said. "When we, the coaches, point out something that needs to be fixed or done differently, they fix it immediately. They have been very responsive to making changes and perfecting technique. They want us to point out what they are doing wrong and continually ask what they can do better.”
That same type of dedication to improvement has been evident in the improvement of both Fort and Wilson out of the Shenandoah District.
The Indians were second behind Stuarts Draft at the district competition last week while the Green Hornets were third.
"Our team has come a long way this season," Wilson coach Tara Wagoner said. "Throughout the season, we have set small goals to overcome focusing on the progress we have made each time we compete. Making it to regionals was a huge deal for our team. From the moment we found out we had earned a spot at regionals, our excitement levels exploded and that excitement has carried over into practice this week. We’re beyond excited for this opportunity.”
Much like the Hornets, Fort coach Melissa Hill said her team is anxious to get back on the mat and perform. More importantly, she said they want to be better.
“This week we have been focusing on the score sheets from districts and making the necessary improvements to increase our scores across the board," Hill said. "The biggest goal is to hit a clean routine, increase their score from last week and to enjoy every moment.”
Support from the fans is one of the biggest keys to success in competition cheer.
At the regional level, coaches acknowledged how big of a difference it can make.
“Our biggest key is to continue working as more than just a team but as a family and encouraging others while performing," Wagoner said. "We’re going to work hard to get our crowd involved and bring the energy to the mat while also staying clean and tight."
That type of support from the crowd has been key for the Blue Streaks as well.
“We have a really supportive [administration] and student body," Peyton said. "The kids are getting so much encouragement from all sides and really have a great mindset going into such a hard region."
Whether its at Stafford or Fort Defiance, area teams will be competing with pride today with trips to the state competition on the line.
And, win or lose, area coaches insist that they'll be happy as long as their teams put forth their best effort on their biggest stage yet this season.
“Anything can happen any given day and if they can walk off the mat knowing they pushed past what they thought they could, that’s all we ask for," Peyton said. "They are an amazing team. I’ve been coaching a long time, but this team's drive and hard work is unmatched.”
