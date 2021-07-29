There was a moment in the spring where Keenan Glago has previously admitted he didn't know if he'd ever play a game on the football field again.
Glago dealt with multiple health issues at the start of the condensed spring season in February and was forced to miss an extended period of time.
So as the veteran signal-caller, now a senior, stood on the practice field at Harrisonburg on Thursday afternoon with sweat dripping off the edges of his bangs, he insisted it was a moment that he wasn't taking for granted.
“My goodness," said Glago, who is entering his third year as the starting quarterback for the Blue Streaks. "I’m just trying to savor every moment. It’s my last first practice in my high school career and that’s a bittersweet feeling. It’s definitely good to start the season in the heat. It’s a feeling I’m more used to. I’m just trying to soak in every moment. Just like last year, nothing is given. Every practice we have, I’m just trying to appreciate it.”
Harrisonburg, East Rockingham, Turner Ashby and Luray were among area teams that kicked off the season on Thursday. Page County will hold its first practice today while Broadway and Spotswood begin on Monday.
It was a return to normalcy for programs after playing a far-from-usual condensed six-game schedule in the spring under the Virginia High School League's 2020-21 model that was forced into action due to COVID-19.
"We’re in a unique situation right now," Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser said. "We’re three months removed from last season and we have almost everybody back. We’re not changing a thing. It’s not like we have a ton of new kids and new schemes we’re putting in. We’re picking up Monday exactly with what we were doing at the end of the [spring] season. We’re excited about that. We have high expectations for ourselves.”
The Knights are coming off a 5-1 campaign that saw them drop a thrilling finale to Rockbridge County for the Valley District title. While a normal season would have seen TA advance to the eight-team Region 3C field, the postseason was condensed under last year's unique scheduling format.
“It feels really good to be back to a normal year," Turner Ashby senior linebacker Addison Simmons said. "Last year, we lost one game and we didn’t even make the playoffs. This year, we’re really looking forward to it.”
That loss to the Wildcats in the finale lingered for the Knights, but not for long. With the season ending in April, it's been a very short turnaround.
“We had a lot more time to build a bond with each other and get everything synced up," Turner Ashby linebacker Dylan Eppard said. "With the 5-1 season last year, it was tough but we know we have a shot now.”
For Knights running back Jalin Quitanilla, like Glago, just simply being on the field with teammates is what's most important after missing five of the six games last year with an injury suffered in the team's season opener.
“It’s exciting," Quintanilla said. "It sucked not getting to play last year, knowing this is what I love to do. I love to play this sport and enjoy it. The thing that sucked was not getting to play with the guys that graduated [in 2021] and my brothers that I’ve been playing with since rec league. The season is here now, though, and I’m jacked. I’m ready to get started.”
Coincidentally, over at East Rockingham, the Eagles are in the process of replacing longtime coach Donnie Coleman, who left last month to accept a job as the new athletic director at TA after being at ERHS for 11 years.
Taking over for Coleman is a familiar face in Scott Turner, who has been the East Rock offensive coordinator since 2016 and is a TA alum himself.
“It’s pretty high," Turner said of the excitement level in his locker room before practice. "They’re really excited and our numbers are very good. I think a lot of it is because last year, kids didn’t get to do much. They’re excited. I’m ready go, our staff is. It’s just nice to get back out there. Everyone is just really excited for a little bit more of what they’re used to.”
The Eagles began practice at 3 p.m. on Thursday and were expected to hold a defensive practice, take a break and then an offensive workout.
“It’s a good refresher, a good reminder of [what it felt like] two years ago before COVID and stuff," East Rock senior Ethan Mitchell said. "It’s a great feeling. We’re all excited, ready to get out on the field. We’re just excited.”
Kyle Gillenwater, previously the defensive coordinator at Harrisonburg, took over for Josh Carico when he suddenly resigned three weeks ago.
He said it was evident by the effort from the HHS players that they're eager to go despite going through such a quick transition with coaches.
“It’s going to be interesting," Gillenwater said. "A lot of these kids have never really been through a two-a-day [practice]. They’re really excited, though. I’m really pleased about all of that. We have kids trying to be leaders, kids giving us really good effort. They’re happy to be here.”
Gillenwater's sentiment that players were simply excited to be back on the field was echoed by his senior leaders as they started practice Thursday.
After an unusual six-game schedule that was anything but the ordinary and left players missing what had become the norm in the fall, the Blue Streaks said they are eager to get back to what they do best.
“The excitement level is up," HHS defensive end Dante Edwards said. "I know the coaches are excited. ... I love the intensity. Once we start picking it up as players, I think we’re going to be hard this year.”
