In his second full season as a quarterback, Landen Stuhlmiller has now earned top honors.
The 5-foot-8, 160-pound Broadway signal-caller was named the Valley District’s Offensive Player of the Year on Tuesday after an impressive season in which he led the Gobblers to their first playoff berth since 2014 and racked up over 1,600 total yards and 15 touchdowns in the process.
Harrisonburg linebacker Guillermo Lopez Mejia is the district’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Spotswood veteran coach Dale Shifflett was honored as the league’s Coach of the Year.
Stuhlmiller was joined on the first team by teammates Gage Kile (OL & DL), Cameron Showalter (RB), Hunter Deavers (WR), Christian Nicklow (LB) and Brody Carr (Defensive All-Purpose).
After piling up 1,033 passing yards and seven touchdowns, 611 rushing yards and eight more scores and 63 tackles to lead the Broadway defense this season, Stuhlmiller was named to the first team as a quarterback, defensive back, punter and punt returner.
Turner Ashby’s Kevin Knight (OL & DL), Sam Shickel (RB & DB), Jalin Quintanilla (Offensive All-Purpose & DB), Noah Miller (K) and Dylan Eppard (LB) were named to all-district first team after guiding the Knights to their first outright Valley District title since 2001 this season.
Also on the first team were Spotswood’s James Ritchie (OL), Tyler Gaylor (OL), Tre Holsapple (RB) and Noah Burtner (LB), Harrisonburg’s Lopez Mejia (LB), Joel Alvarado (OL), Kris Walker (WR), Dylan Burnette (KR), Alex Spitler (DE) and Blake Tillman (DL) and Rockbridge County’s Keswick Owens (WR).
The All-Valley District second team was made up of Harrisonburg’s Keenan Glago (QB), Selassie Fields (OL), Aaron McAfee Jr. (RB) and Dante Edwards (LB), TA’s Quintanilla (RB, KR & PR), Blake Keppel (OL), Brandon Pettit (DL), Adam Harmes (DE) and Beau Baylor (Defensive All-Purpose), Broadway’s Carr (WR & DB), Savannah Copenhaver (K), Hayden Sherman (OL), Coy Thompson (DB), Andrue Maul (LB) and Ethan Foltz (DT), Spotswood’s Aiden Grefe (WR & P) and Dillon Taylor Jr. (TE) and Rockbridge’s Kaden Sherman (OL & DL), Austin Higgins (OL), Andre Poindexter (RB), Garrett Stillwell (WR & DB), Seamus Looney (Offensive All-Purpose & LB), Isaiah Poindexter (DB), Nicholas Oyler (LB) and Jaden Richmond (DE).
Clarke County Sweeps Bull Run Honors
Clarke County, fresh off winning the Bull Run District title with a perfect record in league play this season, swept the top individual player honors on Monday.
CCHS running back Kyler Darlington was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Darlington’s teammate, defensive back Cordell Broy, was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
There were several local players featured throughout the All-Bull Run District teams with East Rockingham’s Ethan Mitchell (OL) and Zachary Joyner (WR), Luray’s Brady Jenkins (Offensive All-Purpose & LB) and Landen Dahnert (DE) and Page County’s Blake Turpen (RB) earning first-team honors.
The second team consisted of East Rock’s Mitchell (DL) Blake Morris (WR & PR), Jakari Eaves (QB) and Ben Dinkel (LB), Luray’s Dahnert (OL), Alex Runyan (DB) and Kenny Frye (Defensive All-Purpose) and Page County’s Dylan Hensley (TE & LB) and Brandon Dawson (DE).
Riverheads, Draft Dominate Shenandoah Awards
Riverheads running back Cayden Cook-Cash was named the Shenandoah District Offensive Player of the Year on Tuesday while Stuarts Draft linebacker Aaron Nice was honored as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Cayden Cook-Cash (RB, LB & PR) was joined on the all-district first team by teammates Josh Watson (C), Tanner Bowles (OL), Michael Withrow (OL), Noah Smiley (TE & DE), Landon Lightner (WR & DB), Cole Burton (RB & LB), Bennett Dunlap (QB), Cooper Robson (K), Isaac Hartless (DL) and Aidan Miller (DB).
Also on the first team were Draft’s Nice (RB & LB), Jayson Williams (OL & DL), Kyle Coffey (DE), Troy Thompson (LB) and Symeon Balser (DB), Waynesboro’s Taylin Henderson (OL & DL) and Blake Jones (P), Buffalo Gap’s Luke Tinsley (WR), Blake Robertson (KR), Curtis Lowe (Offensive All-Purpose) and Bryce Hildebrand (Defensive All-Purpose) Staunton’s Jaquante Scott (WR) and Fort Defiance’s Riley Miller (DB).
As for the second team, that was made up of Riverheads’ Luke Bryant (Offensive All-Purpose), Draft’s Nice (KR), Gabe Baska (OL), Dawson Turner OL), Daesaun Brooks (TE), Isaac Wood (DB) and Bryce Dennison (K & P), Waynesboro’s Khalique Spencer (DL), Te’Shawn Gamble (DB & PR), Messiah Barbour (OL) and Ryan Barbour (RB & Defensive All-Purpose), Wilson’s Jonoi McKenzie (OL), Blake Rodger (WR), Noah Campbell (RB), Ryan Mundie (DE), Nathan Goff (LB) and Skyler Whiting (DB), Gap’s Jeffrey Hildebrand (DL), Andrew Richardson (LB), Cole Blackwell (DB), Mark Yoder (OL) and Bryce Hildebrand (RB), Staunton’s Walker Darby (QB). Landyn Coggins (DL) and Peyton Dunn (LB) and Fort’s Alex Guerrero (LB) and Shannon Knicely (WR).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.