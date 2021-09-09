ELKTON — Don’t look now, but here comes East Rockingham.
The Eagles won their fourth straight and stayed unbeaten in Bull Run District volleyball play with a convincing 25-12, 25-23, 25-14 victory over rival Page County on Thursday in Elkton.
Margo Fox led East Rockingham (5-4, 3-0 Bull Run) with 15 kills while freshman standout Aliyah McNair had nine aces and six kills and Sarah Smith added six digs.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Prep Volleyball
Fort Defiance 3, Turner Ashby 0: Baylee Blalock had 19 assists, 11 digs and a pair of aces as Fort Defiance swept Turner Ashby 25-16, 25-16, 25-17 in non-district action at Don Landes Gymnasium.
Lani Goggin had 12 digs and eight kills for the Indians (6-1) while Ellie Cook scooped up 13 digs. Taylor Adams had 10 kills for the Knights (5-5) while Jadin Thomas dished out 16 assists.
Stuarts Draft 3, Broadway 0: McKenzie Tillman had 11 digs, nine assists, five kills and four aces as Stuarts Draft pulled off a 25-21, 25-14, 25-20 non-district sweep of Broadway at SDHS.
Amelia Bartley added 10 assists and five digs for the Cougars (2-1) while Olivia Messin had six kills.
Luray 3, Buffalo Gap 0: Jaidyn McClung racked up 15 kills, six digs and three aces as Luray cruised to a 25-11, 27-25, 25-8 sweep of non-district opponent Buffalo Gap at LHS.
Trinity Belton dished out 29 assists for the Bulldogs (3-1) while Averie Alger had 10 digs.
Spotswood 3, William Monroe 1: In Penn Laird, Raygan Wade dished out 26 assists as Spotswood got back on track with a 25-15, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21 non-district win over William Monroe.
Dani Kunkle had 12 digs and nine kills for the Trailblazers (5-4) while Gabby Atwell had 22 digs and nine kills.
Covenant 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Malia Bauman had eight kills and six digs, but Eastern Mennonite fell to Covenant 25-8, 25-16, 25-17 in Blue Ridge Conference action in Harrisonburg.
Sidney Rhodes had eight assists for the Flames (0-3, 0-1 BRC) while Rachelle Martin had five digs.
Boys Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 2, New Covenant 1: In Lynchburg, Eastern Mennonite opened up Virginia Independent Conference play with an impressive 2-1 victory over New Covenant.
Logan Weaver led the way for the Flames (5-1, 1-0 VIC), who have now won five in a row, with a goal and an assist while Joe Yutzy also had a goal and Oliver Early chipped in with an assist.
Hutchinson, Knights Earn Non-District Win
Turner Ashby freshman Ryan Hutchinson shot a one-over-par 37 as Turner Ashby (186) defeated Fort Defiance (191) and Central (213) in a nine-hole non-district match at Lakeview Golf Club.
Ryan Simpson (44) and Jacob Alderfer (47) also put up solid performances for the Knights. For the Indians, Ben Michael (40) and Wyatt Herman (44) were the top performers.
Generals Impress In Nine-Hole Match
Andrew Wimer and Emily Racer each shot a five-over-par 37 as Mountain View shot a 160 to win a nine-hole Bull Run District match against East Rockingham at Woodstone Meadows Golf Course.
Chase Clem shot a 38 for the Eagles while Isaac Kriel (45) and Ike Dean (52) were also solid.
College Volleyball
James Madison 3, VCU 1: In Richmond, James Madison’s Miëtte Veldman tallied 11 kills and 17 digs as the Dukes knocked off VCU 25-16, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18 in non-conference action at the Siegel Center.
JMU, which suffered its lone loss to VCU earlier this season, improved to 6-1 with the win. The Rams are 4-3.
