FISHERSVILLE — With black gloves on her hands and a light rain falling in the subpar weather around her, the smile across Taylor Driver’s face was all the warmth she needed on Tuesday.
For the Broadway sophomore, Tuesday marked a moment she said she had been working toward for over a year.
“I’m really happy,” Driver said. “I’m thrilled.”
Driver won the girls race at the Region 3C cross country championships at Woodrow Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville, dominating the field with a time of 20:12.2.
It was the first district or regional championship for the Gobblers standout after coming up short multiple times to Spotswood sophomore Taylor Myers in the past. Myers (21:02.3) finished third on Tuesday with a respectable performance herself..
“The rain didn’t bother me,” said Driver, who finished second at last year’s regional meet. “It was cold but overall, it just felt like my day. I was ready to go out there and do my best and I think I did.”
While Driver won the individual title and clinched a berth in next week’s Virginia High School League Class 3 state meet, the Trailblazers earned a state trip as a team for both the girls and the boys.
The Spotswood girls (56) finished second behind Fort Defiance (53) while Rockbridge County (75) was third. All three teams will advance to the state meet while Driver, Wilson Memorial’s Quinn Franklin (seventh, 21:20.5), Turner Ashby’s Rachel Craun (eighth, 21:27.8), Monticello’s Hope McCullough and Charlottesville’s Caroline Jaffe will all move on as individuals.
“I’m just so happy,” Driver said. “I’m proud of myself because I’ve definitely been working up to this point. I knew I wanted to do this and I finally did it, so I’m happy.”
Led by Abby Lane (fourth, 21:09.3), Emma Staley (fifth, 21:13.9) and Trinity Neff (sixth, 21:15.8), the Indians managed to capture their first regional cross country title in program history.
“That’s making history,” Lane said. “We’ll be able to look at that and say, ‘We did that.’”
The Spotswood boys (62) finished as runner-up behind Charlottesville (48) while Monticello (79) was third. Fort Defiance (81) just narrowly missed advancing to the state meet as a team with a fourth-place finish.
Individually, Indians senior Ramsey Corbin (17:14.9) finished second behind Monticello’s Bazil Mathes (17:13.4) while Trailblazers junior Jacob Amberg (17:18.0) came in the third spot.
“I ran the course last week, so I was really familiar,” Corbin said. “It was a little muddy but overall, it was a pretty good race. I thought it went well. It’s great. I love going to the state meet.”
Joining Corbin at the state meet as individuals on the boys side will be Fort Defiance teammates Sam Tindall (fourth, 18:12.5) and Parker Blosser (10th, 18:27.3), who is just a freshman, along with Waynesboro’s Adam Groves (sixth, 18:17.0) and Rockbridge County’s Evan Roney (eighth, 18:20.1).
Spotswood was also led by Russell Kramer (11th, 18:30.9) and Miles Mayhew (13th, 18:30.9).
“We’ve been working hard [to get to states] all year,” Amberg said. “It feels good.”
On a cold and rainy day on Tuesday, there was plenty of frustration from area runners due to the course conditions.
But for those moving on, it provided the perfect opportunity to accomplish a longtime goal.
“I loved it,” Driver said. “It was one of my favorite courses of the season. I love running in the hills and the mud, the different terrains. It’s just my idea of a cross country course.”
