WINCHESTER — Just four years ago, as a baby-faced freshman that had yet to take any meaningful snaps at the varsity level, Page County's Ty Davis can remember watching the area football standouts come together.
Davis, now a senior fullback for the Panthers, watched as top athletes from different schools around the Shenandoah Valley came together to play in an end-of-season game recognizing their talents.
From that moment on, the Page County standout knew it was something he wanted to do.
"Being chosen to play in this game means the world to me," Davis said. "It feels so good that [the hard work] finally paid off for me to get such a great opportunity to play in the game with other amazing athletes."
Davis made the most of his opportunity on Sunday, erupting for a team-high 90 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries as the Offensive Most Valuable Player for Team Valley in a 23-14 win over Team Mountain at the Coaches USA High School All-Star Football Game at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
Mountain was led by Riverheads standout running back Luke Bryant with 17 carries for 127 yards and a score, but the team turned the ball over four times despite outgaining Valley 184-148 in total offense in the game.
Fort Defiance's Will Brooks had an interception for Valley while Broadway's Cliff Garber recovered a fumble.
"I feel honored to be on the all-star team with the best athletes in the area," East Rock receiver Zach Joyner said. "It's very special, most people don't get this opportunity. It's not something to be taken for granted."
Luc Retrosi helped Central reach the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship for the first time in program history this past season, but enjoyed getting one more opportunity to suit up on Sunday.
He finished with a 29-yard field goal and two extra points made for Valley in the exciting victory.
"It means a lot that I was chosen to play in this game," Retrosi said. "It was a goal of mine coming into this year. It’s very special to get to play one last game at this level with my teammates.”
Team Valley consisted of athletes from the northern end of the Shenandoah Valley, including Central, Strasburg, East Hardy, Mountain View, Page County, Luray and a handful of other area schools.
Team Mountain, meanwhile, featured senior standouts from Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, Riverheads, East Rockingham, Staunton, Buffalo Gap, Wilson Memorial, Turner Ashby, Fort, Spotswood and more.
"It’s a very bittersweet feeling," Gobblers receiver Hunter Deavers said. "It’s awesome that I get a chance to play with some of the top athletes around in one final game, but at the same time it’s gonna hurt not being able to play another high school football game. ... It’s an awesome experience because each player I’ve played against has been taught differently, so everyone has a chance to learn something from one another."
For most of the players, the game provided an opportunity to play with each other for the first time.
After years of studying each other on the scouting report and finding ways to compete on Friday nights, players from all around the area came together on one field on Sunday afternoon in Winchester.
"It is cool because they've been my rivals the past 10 years until now and getting to play with them is cool," Staunton quarterback Walker Darby said. "Getting to play with players that all know what they're doing is awesome. We're having to learn a new offense quickly and everyone knows what to do."
Fort head coach Dan Rolfe served as the head coach of Team Mountain while Strasburg's veteran head coach Mark Roller took over the reigns of Team Valley. The assistants were a wide range of other area coaches.
"Being able to play with teammates you've played against is very cool, and being able to interact with each other and give each other tips on the game of football just makes the environment even better," Luray's Trevor Griffith said. "The thing I'm enjoying this week is the opportunity to learn from these great coaches."
Davis was the heart and soul for Page County throughout his entire career with the program.
As a blue-collar, hard-working athlete that earned every accolade he received, he was well respected by his coaches and teammates, much like many of the athletes that took the field in Winchester on Sunday.
After watching an All-Star Game held years ago, Davis insists it inspired him enough to keep working.
And in a showcase of the top talent around the Shenandoah Valley, he made the most of it.
"It’s a special feeling knowing I'll get to play one more game because I've dedicated my life to the game of football and after our last game, I thought I’d never be able to play high school football again," Davis said. "So it's just a special thing for me knowing I’ll get one more chance to play the game I love so much."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.