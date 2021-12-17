There’s the Senior Bowl, the East-West Bowl and other opportunities for seniors in college to play against the top talent.
It gives players one more chance to make an impression on scouts and, more importantly, one more opportunity to strap on the pads and play football.
The Shenandoah Valley has its own version of this with area high school football standouts coming together for the opportunity to show what they’ve got one last time on the gridiron.
The Coaches USA All-Star Series will take place today as the top senior football players from Page, Rockingham and Shenandoah Counties along with Harrisonburg are split into two teams and head to Broadway High School to battle it out at 2 p.m.
“[My favorite part] is probably getting to play football again,” said Broadway senior quarterback Landon Stuhlmiller, who was the Valley District Offensive Player of the Year. “You get to be out here with your buddies again and players that you played against are now your buddies, too.”
On Saturday the Valley Team, coached by Turner Ashby's Chris Fraser and the Mountain Team, which is led by Broadway's Danny Grogg take the field. Ranging from 10 different schools, the game features a mix of speed combinedwith physical force.
It also gives players the opportunity to meet and work with talents from across various counties. Grogg said that while competing is fun, the players get the opportunity to learn from players from other schools and that’s both important and fun.
“During the season you don’t get to see these kids that you’re playing against in person,” Grogg said. “When you get out here, you get to actually see them in person. … It’s been a pretty cool experience.”
Broadway leads the group with 12 players participating in the game. Coming off a hard season-ending loss to Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C semifinals, Stuhlmiller said playing one more time surrounded, not only by his teammates but talent from across the Valley, makes finishing his high school season better than a shutout loss.
“After that last game, it was a bittersweet moment,” Stuhlmiller said. “This is awesome that we get to play one more game together.”
For Central, the team’s coming off a 38-29 loss to King William in the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals and now, senior offensive lineman Christian Ross said he’s excited to get to play one more time. Similar to Stuhlmiller, Ross is grateful to meet other local players.
“It’s nice coming out and meeting new people,” Ross said. “Making friends with just about everybody. We have the same coaches and same players on my team, a whole bunch of familiar faces.”
So far, Grogg said practices have gone smooth and seamless. He said when all this talent comes to one place, everyone’s a leader so the initiative lets practice roll on and allows the whole team to be productive.
“Practices have been fun, they go a lot faster,” Grogg said. “You got to put in a brand new offense, defense and special teams in three days. It’s a lot of fun getting to coach top athletes.”
On Saturday, the All-Star Series won’t be the only thing kicking off. This year, the Rockingham County Parks & Recreation plays a future local stars game, with players from the 11-13 age group. The game is also at Broadway High School and Grogg said that it’s important to give back to the community after they’ve been supportive of the high schools all season long.
When asked what the game means to them, all three answered the same way — it’s an honor to play against the top local talent. For some of the players, they won’t return to the football field again as they head to the next phase of their lives. For others, this is their last high school game but as they move on to the next level, they’ll remember their senior year fondly.
“It’s an honor,” Grogg said. “It’s a good thing to be able to give [the athletes] another chance at playing because some of these guys, this will be the last football game they ever get to play in.”
No matter who wins or loses Saturday, the All-Star Series gives players one last chance at football and one more time to play with teammates and talent from around the Shenandoah Valley.
Stuhlmiller said it’s a positive atmosphere and one he’s excited about.
“You play against [the local talent] in the fall and now you get to be teammates with them," Stuhlmiller said. "It's pretty cool."
