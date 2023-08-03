Spotswood junior Jack Baugher continued his hot start to the season Wednesday.
The multi-sport standout for the Trailblazers carded a seven-over-par 78 to lead his young squad to a 13th-place finish out of an impressive list of 33 teams at the annual Curly Licklider Golf Tournament at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Front Royal.
Albemarle’s Addie Doroh shot a five-under-par 66 to earn low medalist at the event.
Independence shot 432 as a team, using a six-person score system, to earn the victory.
Spotswood (513) finished 13th as a team, with junior Grant Mather scoring an 82, junior Jackson Moyer finishing with an 85, and senior Finn Rhodes shooting an 86 on the day.
Casen Chandler, a sophomore, shot an 88 for SHS, while junior Isabella Weve shot a 94.
The only city/county team at the event was Broadway (620), led by junior Tanner Fulk’s 85.
Luray’s Cameron Weaver shot an 85, while teammates Austin Lam (90) and Blake Turner (94) were also solid. As a team, the Bulldogs finished the day with a score of 651.
Mountain View (544) was led by Stuart Pirtle’s 80, while Jackson Saeles shot an 85, Aiden Springer shot an 88, Ben Kinkead shot 92, and Evan Bowers finished with a 93.
Tinleigh Rusher impressed for Strasburg, shooting a nine-over-par 80 to lead her team, while Clarke County's Hunter Breece shot an 80.
