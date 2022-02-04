The feeling of competing inside the Salem Civic Center in mid-February is one that every high school wrestler in the area thinks about throughout the season.
So after an odd, condensed season last year that took away the full experience of reaching the state tournament, athletes said they are itching to get back.
And today, at the Region 3C wrestling championships in Fishersville, a large number of area wrestlers will have a chance to finally earn that right.
"It is extremely special and I know that every kid on my team aspires to someday make it to the state tournament," Spotswood coach Morgan Forlines said. "All of my kids this year worked hard and were dedicated to this sport and I know that they would love for that hard work to payoff by making it to Salem."
Several members of the Trailblazers join wrestlers from Valley District champion Turner Ashby along with Broadway, Fort Defiance, Rockbridge County, Staunton, Waynesboro, Wilson Memorial and others at today's regional tournament, which starts at 9 a.m. in Fishersville.
For the Knights, fresh off their first district title since 2019, it's coming at the perfect time.
"I do feel like we are hitting our stride," Turner Ashby coach Marshall Smiley said. "We wrestled well at districts last week and we've had a great week of practice. Just need to make sure we are in the right place mentally on Saturday."
There's not a lot of change at this point in this season for wrestlers. The athletes that have advanced to this level of the competition are there for a reason.
But there are little things they can fix, whether it be with technique or mentally, and getting healthy is always an area of focus for any team at this point.
"It depends on the wrestler," Fort Defiance coach Gary Kinzer said. "Some need to focus on breathing. Some need to focus on self-belief. Some need to get on the mat and hammer away. Every kid is different. Every kid has their own plan."
Forloines said his team watched film of last week's district championships to see where they could improve while Broadway's Brian Phillips focused on mistakes.
"Broadway has an extremely young team, so it took a little more time for many of the kids to figure things out" Phillips said. "But over the last few weeks, it does seem as though many of them have taken their wrestling to another level."
The Green Hornets are a team to watch for at the regional tournament with three returning individual champions and a roster finally getting fully healthy.
"Overall, we have had a good season and have been wrestling very well as of late," Wilson coach Chris Robinson said. "We are all healthy right now."
There are a number of area wrestlers that have a legitimate shot at bringing home regional championships today, but coaches didn't want to make predictions. Instead, they said they wanted athletes to embrace the moment.
"Being a state qualifier is a special honor," Robinson said. "I'm excited for our guys to have the opportunity to qualify for the state meet in their home gym."
Kinzer added: "I believe in my kids. I know our four-year seniors all have the ability to win a title. All they have to do is block out the noise and wrestle."
Staying focused on the goal of reaching Salem is what's on the minds of area wrestlers and coaches headed into today's regional championships.
While four wrestlers from each class will move on, it certainly won't be easy.
"I certainly want kids to go to the state tournament and feel that special atmosphere," Smiley said. "But we've got to take care of business this weekend first."
