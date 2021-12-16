There may not have been a sport impacted by COVID-19 more than high school wrestling.
Under the Virginia High School League’s condensed schedule and guidelines for the 2020-21 season, area squads were left doing things much differently than they have in the past.
Wrestlers were required to wear masks during competition throughout Rockingham County. Harrisonburg, meanwhile, didn’t even field a team after the school board opted out of winter sports completely.
Even the highly-anticipated state tournaments in Salem were watered down with a limited amount of wrestlers earning the right to make the trip last year and only two area wrestlers — Broadway’s Reid Garrison (195 in Class 3) and East Rockingham’s Tanner Baugher (132 in Class 2) — finishing as runner-up in their respective weight classes. There were no state champions last season from the surrounding area.
That’s why, this season, with a full schedule on the docket that includes the 19th Annual Turner Ashby Holiday Tournament this weekend in Bridgewater, area teams are eager to get going.
“We are full of first-year starters and young wrestlers,” Knights 12th-year coach Marshall Smiley said. “We are inexperienced, but I like what this group brings. They've been doing everything we've asked of them. They work hard and they want to get better. It's our job as a coaching staff to coach them up so we can win the [Valley] District as a team while completing individual goals.”
TA has certainly looked strong early on this year, finishing fifth at the Harrisonburg Invitational last week, but there are several other teams around the area that could make some significant noise.
Under first-year coach Morgan Forloines, Spotswood has some inexperience on its roster but the numbers are growing and there are a couple of veteran returners that could go far.
The Gobblers are another team with some key experience across their roster and the Blue Streaks, meanwhile, are a team that’s, quite frankly, just happy to be wrestling again after significant time away.
“I am excited about this team and I truly believe we have multiple winners on this roster,” Harrisonburg first-year coach Jonathan Middleton said. “It is encouraging to see these kids excited about the sport of wrestling and overall growth of the program. From not having a season last year to having over 20 wrestlers participating this season, it speaks volumes to how much these kids missed the sport. This group is buying into our philosophy and are going to turn some heads by the end of the year.”
East Rockingham has just four wrestlers this season — all freshman — under third-year David Kisling. Despite the low numbers again, though, the Eagles have a proven track record of having individual success.
Page County, meanwhile, is a program that’s young but will aim to improve as the year goes along.
“We are a team that should be much better around tournament time,” PCHS coach Joey Soltis said.
In the Shenandoah District, Fort Defiance is a team that hopes to compete for a league title. The Indians are filled with experience and have enough depth this season to make significant progress.
“This team is led by a great group of seniors who have been in the program all four years,” Fort Defiance ninth-year coach Gary Kinzer said. “They set a great example for the newer kids to follow. This season, we have started 10-2, with placements in both of the tournaments we've entered. I look forward to seeing each student grow this season. It's amazing how far they've come thus far.”
There will be more opportunities for state placements and wrestling in front of large crowds will be the norm this season for area teams after an odd, and challenging, situation a year ago.
And while being successful on the mat is a priority, simply returning to it is key for many local teams.
“These four years you have to wrestle in school fly by so fast,” Forloines said. “So the most important thing is to just get out there, work hard and have fun.”
