If you had asked Gary Kinzer what he’d be doing this week a few months ago, he may not have known.
Please make no mistake about it.
The Fort Defiance wrestling head coach knew the Region 3C meet was this week.
And indeed, he’d have wrestlers able to advance.
But just how many? That was a giant question mark.
“At the beginning of the season, I didn’t know what to expect from this group,” Kinzer said this week. “I knew we had great leadership, but a really young team overall. They have impressed me every step of the way. I’ve seen more growth out of this team this year than any other team I’ve coached. What a journey.”
The Indians are among many area teams wrestling in regional tournaments on Saturday. The Region 3C tournament at Turner Ashby consists of Fort, the host Knights, Spotswood, Broadway, Rockbridge County, Staunton, Waynesboro, Wilson Memorial, and a handful of other teams from across the Seminole District.
The Region 1B tournament, meanwhile, will be held in Greenville with Riverheads and Buffalo Gap part of it and among the top squads.
“Every wrestler has the goal of making states,” Staunton head coach Michael Bell said. “I think the biggest part is preparing them mentally for the tournament. I don’t think much changes except the fact they know it’s a win or go home. You tend to strengthen their offensive strengths and work on weak points.”
The focus for coaches this week variates through the area, and for some, it changes throughout their roster.
Some wrestlers have the potential to win state titles this season, meaning a regional title is part of that plan.
Others, however, may be happy just to advance.
“As a coach, I try my best just to make sure all of my team is prepared and confident in themselves heading to the regional and state tournaments,” Buffalo Gap head coach A.J. Dobzeneicki said. “Whether that be extra time 1-on-1 or breaking down their weaknesses, we do what we think is best for the kids to put them in a position to succeed and make the state tournament. All my kids write down their goals at the beginning of the year, and we go back to hold them accountable.”
Although wrestlers have no problem verbally acknowledging their big goals, coaches said they try to rein in that talk and focus on little things.
“Each wrestler has different goals, but the goal is always to win the match in front of you and come out of the tournament as a champion,” TA head coach Marshall Smiley said. “We don’t worry about qualifying or winning that second match until that loss occurs. The goal is always to be first, so we train them all the same and are pushing each day to make that happen.”
The Class 1-3 state meet is on Feb. 18 at the Salem Civic Center and is considered one of the best events the Virginia High School League hosts all year.
The trip to states is getting close with the Bull Run District tournament at Central on Saturday and the Region 2B championships next week in Strasburg.
“All of the coaching staff will focus on sharpening up any type of technique with them,” said Riverheads head coach Scott Swats, whose team is a serious contender for the VHSL Class 1 state title this year. “We start mental preparation, and we try to make the environment as stress-free as possible. I believe wrestlers perform better when there is less pressure.”
At this time of the year, the coaches said each wrestler needs something different, but the primary thing is love.
According to their coaches, providing support and building their confidence is the biggest key this week.
“The main message is to believe and show up and fight through every second and every situation,” Smiley said. “If we believe we can win as individuals and wrestle through each situation, good things will happen.”
That type of belief is consistent across every roster.
And with trips to the coveted state tournament on the line, coaches like Kinzer are glad to be here.
“Some of these kids need to know that someone out there believes in them,” Kinzer said. “Some of these kids need to fall in love with the process. Some of these kids need tough love. Some of them need tough practices. Some of them just need a place to be. The trickiest part is knowing who needs what each day. Building that understanding is the most rewarding part of coaching. Being able to know what a wrestler needs, just by looking in their eyes, builds something that lasts not only during the season but throughout a lifetime.”
