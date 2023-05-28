BRIDGEWATER — It was the moment any goalkeeper can only dream of.
For a position that can often take the blame, even when not deserved, a penalty-kick situation provides an opportunity for a keeper to serve as the hero for his team on the soccer pitch.
That's precisely what happened for Turner Ashby sophomore Isaac Arenas on Friday.
"I'm thrilled for him," TA head coach Luke Davies said. "That was a moment he could shine."
Arenas came up with a massive save on sixth-seeded Wilson Memorial's third penalty kick, and sophomore midfielder Connor Sullivan converted the third-seeded Knights' final attempt to earn a 5-3 win in penalty kicks in the Region 3C boys soccer quarterfinals on Friday in Bridgewater.
The penalty kicks came after a 1-1 draw in regulation and four overtime periods played.
"What was going through my mind when the PKs were happening was we have to win this game, and I can't let my team down," Arenas said. "After I made the save, I had full confidence that we would win the game, because I knew Connnor would make his shot. I was very proud of our team, but I was especially proud of our defense because of how hard they fought and went in for big tackles."
Connor Sullivan, junior midfielder Ben Sullivan, junior defender Yancarlos Requeno, sophomore forward Fredy Hernandez, and sophomore midfielder Bennett Wilburn made the five PKs for TA.
Freshman standout forward Ayden VanHorn had the Knights' lone goal in regulation.
"I told the boys before the penalty's that if we go out, we go out striking the ball with power and determination," Ben Sullivan said. "It's not easy taking a penalty and not everyone can do it, but all of us five lived up to the pressure. Isaac also made a great save to give us the chance to win, and there was no doubt in my mind that Connor was going to score the last penalty."
The Green Hornets and TA have developed a rivalry in recent seasons with several postseason and regular-season matches, but the Knights have been playing their best soccer lately.
But on Friday, after VanHorn scored off an assist from Connor Sullivan early, Wilson quickly responded with a goal of their own — a sign that they would give TA a consistent and steady fight.
"Wilson made it tough for us," Davies said. "They are a big, strong, physical team. Our styles of play are different. They play physical and direct, we try to build and possess the ball. Wilson defended well and made it hard for us to break them down. Our goal was early, and a well-worked team goal, probably the best we have scored all season. It certainly shows how hard they work on it in training. This match was a lesson in trust, and the lads had a huge amount of trust in one another, especially when it came to penalty kicks. They practice them, and there were some last-minute changes by the lads on who was going to take them, as players showed trust in their teammates."
With the victory, Turner Ashby (13-5) moves on to the Region 3C semifinal against No. 2 Charlottesville. With a win there, the Knights could advance to the regional championship.
"We have reached our primary goal of improvement, but we want to keep our senior class playing for as long as they can, and we have a chance to the state tournament with a win on Tuesday," Davies said. "There is a lot to play for. I'm thrilled with my team, community, administration, and parents. They have helped us get this far with their support, and we hope we can continue to entertain them."
On a night when the Knights could have played a better match, their sophomore keeper came up clutch.
And moving forward, TA will need more performances like that to keep a special season alive.
"I think we all know it wasn't our best performance as a team, but that will happen from time to time," Ben Sullivan said. "The main thing is that we got the job done."
