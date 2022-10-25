FORT DEFIANCE — Bopping around with a cut-off t-shirt, laughing with teammates and flashing a smile after each snag of the football in the air, there's a certain swagger to Talyn Armentrout's game.
Some may mistake it for cockiness, Armentrout said, or maybe even think he's a bit full of himself.
But after losing a majority of his freshman season to injury, Armentrout said hes just soaking it all in.
“I just love catching the ball and scoring touchdowns, man," the Fort Defiance sophomore said.
Armentrout, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound receiver, has emerged as one of the top players in the Shenandoah Valley this season.
Part of a talented sophomore class for the Indians, he was expected to make his debut as a freshman on the varsity level a year ago. Instead, an early injury derailed his season and it took time to get back.
“It feels amazing," Armentrout said about getting back on the field. "In the offseason, I put in a lot of work to get back where I was at the beginning of freshman year. I feel like I’m back now.”
Entering last week's game against Riverheads, Armentrout led Fort with 21 receptions for 455 yards and four touchdowns. Against the Gladiators, he increased those numbers with a 15-yard receiving score in the second half.
“It helps because it gives us a threat," Indians head coach Dan Rolfe said last month. "If people want to load up the box, especially to stop [running back] Bradley [Hebb] and [quarterback] Trey [Miller], it gives us an option to go outside. … We’ve got some threats.”
Armentrout isn't the only young skill player that has stepped up for the Indians as Hebb, another sophomore, and receiver Landon Barb, a junior, also have big-play potential in addition to Miller.
But the chemistry between Armentrout and Miller has been special to watch at times this season.
“We worked every day, stayed after lifting and threw it a lot," Miller said. "It’s helped a lot in games. It makes it a lot easier not having to do everything. I can give them the ball and I trust them.”
Although Fort has now lost four in a row since a 3-1 start, the team remains ahead of the curve a bit.
After a one-win campaign a year ago and with a majority of this year's roster expected to return next season, the Indians are a team that has key pieces it can build around for years to come.
“What ends up happening is we have to use something different because teams are doing something to stop what we did well the week before," Rolfe said. "That’s been the biggest difference this year. We’ve been able to find an answer. It’s hard to cover all of them.”
The energy Armentrout displays at practice and on the field on Fridays can be a bit contagious.
The talented sophomore multi-sport athlete isn't cocky or arrogant, he said, but simply enjoys life.
And with a growing number of big plays for the Indians, life is bringing Armentrout plenty of joy.
"Oh, yeah," Armentrout said with a laugh. "I want the ball in my hands. Every play, if possible."
