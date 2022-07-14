BRIDGEWATER — For his entire life, Andrew Armstrong's been dedicated to the game of baseball.
The 33-year-old Turner Ashby alum was a standout player for the Knights from 2004-2007, went on to pitch five years at Ohio State and spent stints in both the Valley Baseball League and Rockingham County Baseball League over the years.
But after eight years as the head baseball coach at his alma mater, Armstrong stepped down from the position earlier this month to spend more time with his family and most notably, his firstborn daughter, Ardyn Laine Armstrong, who made her much-anticipated arrival to the world on April 8 in Cleveland, Ohio.
“With TA baseball, it’s one of those things where it’s 100 [percent] or nothing," Armstrong told the Daily News-Record. "It was at a point where I had to be selfish for one thing or the other. I chose my family and my daughter. It was one of those things where I felt like, ‘Do I want to be an amazing dad or an amazing coach?’ I know people can balance both but with this being my first child, I really just want to see her grow, spend time with her and be a part of her life.”
Armstrong's resume as a coach is almost as impressive as the one he put together as a player, which would have seemed unlikely when he took the job.
During his playing days, Armstrong dominated as a left-handed pitcher that guided the Knights to back-to-back state championships in 2006 and 2007.
As a junior, Armstrong tossed a seven-strikeout, six-hit shutout to beat Tunstall in the Virginia High School League Group AA finals. Then, as a senior, he tossed a 12-strikeout complete game in a 6-4 title-clinching win over Hidden Valley.
"He was carving people up. When pitchers are doing good, you can tell, it's like you're painting a picture because he's everywhere he wanted to be," Tyler Bocock, Armstrong's stepbrother and a 2011 TA graduate, told the DN-R at the time. "That's what happens in big games. Big-time players make big-time plays, you know?"
Armstrong finished his prep career with a perfect 28-0 pitching record and was named the Valley District, Region II and Group AA Player of the Year in 2007.
On June 9, 2007, Armstrong was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 50th round of the Major League Baseball Draft. He went on to play for five years at Ohio State, where he is tied for second all-time in pitching appearances.
But it wasn't until August 25, 2014 when Armstrong was named the new Turner Ashby head baseball coach at the age of 25 that he got a head-coaching gig.
"TA's a tough place to start, but he was a great player there," Mike Bocock, another TA alum and Valley Baseball League Hall of Famer, told the DN-R at the time of Armstrong's hiring. "I think he'll make a great coach. He's a TA guy."
Turns out Bocock was right as Armstrong went on to guide TA to a 118-40 record over seven seasons. The 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Under Armstrong, the Knights won six Valley District titles, two regional championships and the highlight was a 14-3 win over Riverside for the VHSL Group 3A state title in 2017, which ended a 10-year title drought for TA.
“Some of my best baseball memories are from my years at Turner Ashby with Andrew as the head coach," said Justin Showalter, who shined on the mound for the Knights during that 2017 state-title run and went on to pitch five years at nearby James Madison. "He found a way to make practices and games fun without compromising the competitiveness and hard work that's always been associated with the tradition of TA baseball. He created an environment that allowed a team of already talented high school baseball players to thrive, which led to us to winning a state championship. A lot of the success I've seen in my career is due to the solid foundation that TA baseball set. My time there taught me what it looks like to be fully committed to becoming a winner.”
At the time of Armstrong's hiring as coach, his only previous experience was as an assistant to Mike Bocock in the VBL. He became the fourth TA baseball coach since legendary 17-year coach Ray Heatwole stepped down back in 2003.
And while Armstrong's coaching style was a bit different than some of his predecessors, it was one that ultimately brought flare and excitement to a program that carried its winning tradition into a new era the past few seasons.
“I think Coach Armstrong was the most competitive coach in the area, for sure," said former Knights pitcher Grant Thomas, who now plays at Chesapeake College. "He took all his time into making sure TA had one of the best teams in the state. Even if we had a bad game, the next day in practice we were working on what the problem was the night before. Some people don't like coaches that get on you, but Armstrong did it because he saw the talent out of his athletes. In the long run it made me who I am and where I am today as a baseball player. I respect Coach Armstrong for giving me the opportunity throughout my career.”
When Armstrong took over as the coach, he knew that expectations are a bit different for the VHSL-leading seven-time state champions in Bridgewater.
He had helped deliver the program's last one as a player in 2007, making the most recent title in 2017 — his first as a coach — even more sweet.
“Literally, being the TA baseball coach was the job of my dreams," Armstrong said. "Being able to give just a little bit back of what they gave me was just awesome. I wish nothing but the best for them. They are going to be pretty darn good the next couple of years, too. Being able to be part of something special like that, winning three state championships, I’ll never forget it. The people there, the community, everything about it is awesome. It’s just one of those things where it was a perfect storm of being able to step back and be a dad.”
Knights second-year athletic director Donnie Coleman, who coached Armstrong on the football team as a defensive coordinator for the program back in the day, said he was appreciative of Armstrong's efforts and wished him the best.
The search for a new coach has already started, but Coleman said the goal is to have a replacement in place by the start of fall workouts. He said, as with any sport, he's seeking a "strong leader" and someone who puts the athletes first.
"I would anticipate a strong pool of candidates will apply, but we will wait and see," Coleman told the DN-R last week. "Turner Ashby has won seven state titles and has a strong feeder program. There is a strong tradition and sense of pride when wearing that uniform. I think that will entice some great candidates."
With one of the youngest rosters in the area, the 2022 season was the worst for TA under Armstrong with the team finishing with an 8-14 record overall.
But after a rough start, the Knights put together some quality outings later in the year and by season's end, it was clear that the future was bright for a team that, quite frankly, had as little previous varsity experience as any around.
“I personally enjoyed my time with Andrew," said Turner Ashby sophomore outfielder Micah Matthews, who is already committed to the University of South Carolina. "He was a good coach. He was coaching me like he wanted me to go to the next level and I really appreciated that and just what he’s meant to the program. Him stepping down is a little sad, but I definitely respect it.”
In the fall, Armstrong served as the quarterbacks coach for the TA football team, a position he will also step down from. In fact, after teaching special education at TAHS the past few years, he's now headed over to Elkton Middle School.
“It was just one of those things, man, where it’s the next chapter and a new part of my life," Armstrong said. "I’m going to go down there and help those kids and be able to come home in the afternoons and spend time with my family.”
Years around the game have brought countless memories for Armstrong.
For now, he's stepping off the diamond to spend some time with what has now become his sole focus — his three-month-old daughter and her future.
But like any baseball lifer, the Turner Ashby graduate isn't ruling out a return to the field one day. He's just changing his priorities for the time being.
“Never say never, right?" Armstrong said. "I never thought I’d give up being the TA baseball coach but once you see her eyes open up and she holds your hand, it’s a completely different ball game. I’m 33, so I don’t see myself getting out of the game. For the time being, with the TA program and the amount of time and attention that’s needed for that job, I just felt like I should pass the torch.”
