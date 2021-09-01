With one week in the books, the area volleyball scene is starting to heat up.
The Valley District is improved from top to bottom, East Rockingham, Clarke County, Luray and Central all look formidable in the Bull Run and Fort Defiance is showing flashes of a team with deep postseason potential in the Shenandoah.
There were plenty of strong individual performances this week as well.
Let's take a look at some of the most noteworthy:
Taylor Adams, Turner Ashby
The senior outside hitter has been part of a balanced attack for Turner Ashby this season, posting 24 kills over the first three matches of the season.
Trinity Belton, Luray
The senior leader dished out 27 assists and added seven digs as Luray defeated Buffalo Gap in a five-set thriller in its only match of the week.
Baylee Blalock, Fort Defiance
The junior setter dished out 109 assists and had 34 digs as the lone setter in a 5-1 rotation for an Indians squad that went a perfect 5-0 on the week.
Dani Kunkle, Spotswood
The Turner Ashby transfer has made quite the splash with her new squad, posting 31 kills and nine aces for Spotswood over the first five matches.
Maya Waid, Harrisonburg
The senior captain for the Blue Streaks has looked the part early on, dishing out 49 assists in three matches as Harrisonburg won two of its first three.
Madelyn Williams, East Rockingham
As another standout with a new team, the junior setter orchestrated the offense to perfection with 83 assists over a four-match stretch Saturday.
Lindsey Wimer, Broadway
The junior libero had been a force defensively with 84 digs across five matches as the Gobblers are out to a shocking 5-0 start on the year.
