The area high school volleyball season kicked off last week and it already appears that two of the perennial powers are shaping up to dominate again this season.
Rockbridge County and Fort Defiance are both off to hot starts and actually met up for a three-set championship match at the Fluvanna County Farrugio Tournament over the weekend with the Wildcats coming out on top in an early-season thriller.
Those two teams meet again Wednesday in Lexington, but there are other teams such as Spotswood, East Rockingham, Luray and Central playing well early.
Individually, there have been a number of impressive performances, too.
With that, here's a look at some of the most noteworthy from Week 1:
Bri Berriochoa, Senior, East Rockingham
The softball standout has returned to the volleyball court for her senior season at East Rockingham and is having a major impact on the defensive end as she finished with a team-high 91 digs in a weekend tournament and also added 12 aces.
Caydence Cave, Sophomore, Luray
In a pair of impressive non-district victories to open the season for Luray, the sophomore setter has been big-time in replacing the void left by Trinity Belton as she's racked up 37 assists and 14 digs and played a big role in the offense.
Maecy Ann Frizzelle, Freshman, Fort Defiance
What a debut for the 5-foot-10 freshman out of Fort Defiance as she's come out of the gate confident and been electric so far on the court, leading the Indians in kills and quickly building a reputation as one of the area's top young talents.
Dani Kunkle, Junior, Spotswood
The standout junior is quickly emerging as one of the area's top players this season after leading the team in kills in the first two matches of the season — both wins — and then totaling 30 kills and 56 digs in five matches over the weekend.
Allison Sykes, Senior, Wilson Memorial
As one of the more versatile athletes on the area volleyball scene, the senior has filled up the stat sheet for Wilson Memorial despite a pair of early-season non-district losses as she's had 15 kills, 35 digs and 16 assists in just two matches thus far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.