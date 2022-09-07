As the prep volleyball seasons truly gets underway, things are heating up.
The biggest story from last week's action was undoubtedly Fort Defiance going on the road and earning a big-time sweep of rival Rockbridge County.
The Indians and Wildcats have been the area's top two teams for the past several seasons with Rockbridge mostly holding the upperhand but after a playoff win in Lexington last year and another victory early on this season, it has now become clear that Fort has closed the gap and has earned the top spot.
But there's far more good volleyball being played than just in Don Landes Gymnasium and down south in Lexington as Spotswood is starting to click.
The Trailblazers have some big-time players of their own on the roster and when it's all said and done, they may have something to say about who is the best.
As Week 3 of the season gets underway, here's some individual standouts:
Baylee Blalock, Senior, Fort Defiance
Quite frankly, the senior could be on the list every week with her importance to Fort Defiance's success but she gets the nod this week after filling up the stat sheet across the board and helping the Indians take down Rockbridge County.
Lindsay Bly, Senior, Luray
The outside hitter has always been a strong presence with her blocking ability on the front line, but it's her all-around game that has earned her praise early on this season as she's consistently filled up the stat sheet for the Bulldogs.
Olivia Messin, Junior, Wilson Memorial
The junior setter is stepping up in a big way for Wilson Memorial, showing off her growing comfort on the varsity level as she dished out a team-high 32 assists in a pivotal sweep of Stuarts Draft to open Shenandoah District play.
Ashlyn Spitzer, Sophomore, Broadway
What a year it's been already for the 5-foot-4 libero as she's quickly emerged as a consistent and steady option for the Gobblers and has been strong on the defensive end while also making a major difference when serving the ball.
Addi White, Senior, Spotswood
The senior is one of the unsung heroes for a Spotswood team that is quickly showing it is the real deal this season and she's another player that is capable of filling it up in a number of different statistical categories on a consistent basis.
Madelyn Williams, Senior, East Rockingham
It's been an up-and-down start to the season for East Rockingham as it adjusts to some new faces on the roster, but the leader and setter for the Eagles has been steady with her ability to consistently keep the offense flowing.
Amber Witry, Senior, Waynesboro
As a versatile do-it-all player for the Little Giants, the outside hitter has played a key role in Waynesboro's early-season success as she combined for 13 kills over the past two matches but was even more impressive on defense with 41 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.