Through two weeks of the season, the area volleyball scene has been strong.
Rockbridge County has flexed its muscles as the top team early with a four-set win over Fort Defiance while the Bull Run District could be wide open this year.
Once again, this past week featured strong individual efforts as well.
Let's take a look at who stood out:
Molly Ballew, Wilson Memorial
The senior setter racked up 44 assists over two matches as Wilson Memorial put together back-to-back wins to get back to .500 on the season.
Maddie Dahl, Rockbridge County
The sophomore outside hitter has emerged as one of the area's best players and had 10 kills, 17 digs and seven blocks in Rockbridge County's big win last week.
Margo Fox, East Rockingham
The versatile senior for East Rockingham helped her squad earn back-to-back impressive wins over rival Spotswood and Bull Run District opponent Clarke County last week, registering 27 kills, 28 digs and 10 aces in the process.
Carson Griffin, Turner Ashby
The senior middle hitter has been a steady force for the well-balanced Knights, posting 12 kills and 12 blocks in a pair of non-district victories last week.
Alyssa Mongold, Broadway
As a senior leader for the Gobblers, the outside hitter and defensive specialist has done just that with a team-best 27 digs in a loss to Staunton last week.
Raygan Wade, Spotswood
The sophomore setter is continuing to emerge as a major contributor for the Trailblazers after dishing out 24 assists over her last two games combined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.