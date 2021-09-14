As Rockbridge County and East Rockingham emerge as the favorites in the Valley and Bull Run, Fort Defiance is earning praise in the Shenandoah District.
The 2020-21 season has brought plenty of parity to the area volleyball scene and this year's postseason could be a memorable one filled with upsets.
Through three weeks, there's been plenty of big-time performances.
Let's take a look a look at some notable ones from Week 3:
Gabby Atwell, Spotswood
As one of the area's best players, the senior outside hitter has lived up to the hype and did so again with 22 digs and nine kills in a win over William Monroe.
Lindsay Bly, Luray
The junior middle hitter put up an impressive all-around effort in a win over Buffalo Gap with nine kills, three digs, two blocks and a pair of aces.
McKenzie Burch, Rockbridge County
The sophomore setter has orchestrated a strong Rockbridge County offense and showcased her skills with 30 assists and six digs in the team's only match.
Lani Goggin, Fort Defiance
The reigning Shenandoah District Player of the Year has been versatile, racking up eight kills, 12 digs and a trio of blocks on Thursday in a sweep of TA.
Alliyah McNair, East Rockingham
The standout freshman continues to get better as the season goes along, picking up 16 kills and nine aces during wins against Page County and Central.
Taylor Suters, Broadway
The versatile sophomore outside hitter came up big for the Gobblers at the net on Monday, racking up eight blocks in a five-set loss to Stuarts Draft.
Jadin Thomas, Turner Ashby
Despite recent struggles as a team, Turner Ashby setter Jadin Thomas has continued to impress with 28 assists over a two-match span last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.