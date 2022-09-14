There hasn't been a team in the area more impressive than Fort Defiance thus far.
The Indians have taken care of business against top-level teams this year, including a season sweep of Rockbridge County, and have established themselves as the area's best.
Individually, though, there are players all over the area that have been stepping up.
Through three weeks of the season, here are some of the top names to watch:
Kai Blosser, Senior, Harrisonburg
It's been an up-and-down start to the season for the Blue Streaks, but the multi-sport standout has been a bright spot with 13 kills and a pair of blocks the last two matches.
Ellie Cook, Senior, Fort Defiance
The James Madison women's soccer commit has always been one of the area's best defensive players in volleyball, but is now emerging as a big-time offensive weapon, too.
Jaidyn McClung, Senior Luray
As one of the top overall athletes in the Shenandoah Valley, the senior puts up staggering numbers on a night-by-night basis and has earned respect for her leadership as well.
Kate Simpkins, Junior, East Rockingham
After coming on strong at the end of last season for the Eagles, the junior is starting to find her groove again after posting a big-time double-double in a pivotal win over Central.
Rhiannia Solomon, Junior, Eastern Mennonite
The consistent and steady junior has been just that for the Flames this season, serving as a force on the defensive end and racking up a team-high 53 digs over the past two matches.
Teagan Via, Senior, Buffalo Gap
The senior has been Buffalo Gap's best all-around player this season with her versatile ability to fill up the stat sheet and step in anywhere on the court without hesitation.
Raygan Wade, Junior, Spotswood
Without the soft-spoken junior, the Spotswood offense simply doesn't click the way it has this season and it has shown with Wade leading the team in assists every match.
