The area volleyball scene has been wide open early on this season.
Outside of Fort Defiance and Rockbridge County at the top, every team has proved to be vulnerable at times and upsets are possible almost every night.
Through another week of action, there were more standout efforts.
Let's take a look at some of the most notable ones:
Malia Bauman, Eastern Mennonite
The Flames standout had a big week with 15 kills and 19 digs over a two-match span that included seeing Eastern Mennonite earn its first win of the season.
Joy Bergan, Broadway
The senior outside hitter continues to provide consistency for the Gobblers, totaling 16 kills and eight aces over her past two matches combined.
Margo Fox, East Rockingham
The versatile senior continues to have a big-time year for the Eagles and did so again during a busy week, totaling 29 kills and 25 digs over three matches.
McKenzie Tillman, Stuarts Draft
The versatile junior for the Cougars has done it all this season, racking up 25 digs, 27 assists and nine kills in wins over Broadway and Harrisonburg.
Maya Waid, Harrisonburg
The senior setter continues to orchestrate the Blue Streaks offense, racking up 20 assists while adding eight digs defensively in a loss to Stuarts Draft.
Reaghan Warner, Turner Ashby
The freshman standout for the Knights is emerging as a big-time player at the varsity level, averaging three aces per match over her last three contests.
Addi White, Spotswood
The junior outside hitter stepped up in a big way with 16 digs to help lead the Trailblazers to their third straight victory with a sweep of Wilson Memorial.
