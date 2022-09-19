With the Valley District kicking off its schedule tonight, all three public school leagues are in full swing.
Fort Defiance has obviously impressed, but East Rockingham and Spotswood are looking good, too.
As of late, the Eagles, particularly, have suddenly found a groove similar to the one last year while the Trailblazers have quietly put together an eight-match winning streak that hasn't gained enough attention.
Meanwhile, behind the top four or five teams, there's movement almost weekly throughout.
After four weeks of the regular season, here's a look at some more individual standouts:
Avery Chandler, Senior, Spotswood
The defensive specialist has lived up to her title early on this season, regularly leading the team in digs and helping to serve as an anchor for a Spotswood team that has reeled off eight straight victories.
Addison Hammond, Senior, Fort Defiance
As another defensive specialist/libero for the Indians, the senior has brought consistency and effort to the court this year and has been a regular leader statistically in digs throughout the team's hot start.
Alliyah McNair, Sophomore, East Rockingham
The standout sophomore is starting to find her groove after dealing with some early-season injuries as she's led the Eagles in blocks and kills during a recent five-match winning streak to get back on track.
Olivia Messin, Junior, Wilson Memorial
Without the junior standout on the court, the Wilson Memorial offense wouldn't be as dangerous as the setter has been pivotal in orchestrating the team's rhythm and leads the team in assists this season.
Augusta Seibert, Eighth Grade, Eastern Mennonite
The eighth-grade standout is having a strong season for the Flames, filling up the stat sheet regularly for a young team and especially proving her value when she steps up to the serving line this season.
Taylor Via, Senior, Buffalo Gap
Along with her twin sister, Teagan, the standout senior has been key for Buffalo Gap in a lot of ways this season, but has done a good job consistently filling up the stat sheet in a number of categories.
Reaghan Warner, Sophomore, Turner Ashby
The multi-sport standout athlete serves as the libero for the volleyball squad and is one of the team's most consistent players, racking up 21 digs in a much-needed non-district victory over Riverheads last week.
