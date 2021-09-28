The area volleyball scene has been as competitive as any in recent memory.
The Shenandoah District is loaded with teams capable of making postseason noise, the Bull Run has a handful of teams at the top that are playing high-level volleyball and the Valley is wide open behind Rockbridge County.
Through five weeks of prep volleyball, there's been some strong performances.
Here's a look at some of the most notable ones:
Trinity Belton, Luray
As the unheralded leader and senior captain for Luray, the setter was pivotal in her team's rivalry win over Page County, dishing out 26 assists in the process.
McKenzie Burch, Rockbridge County
The sophomore continues to improve as a setter and is putting up big-time numbers with 60 assists, 24 digs and five aces during a pair of victories.
Bella Galati, Broadway
The senior setter for the Gobblers has been a bit of a surprise in her emergence as a big-time players, dishing out an effective 11 assists the past two matches.
Lani Goggin, Fort Defiance
As a leader and captain for Fort Defiance, the senior outside hitter has been as good as advertised this year with 26 kills and 15 digs over the past two matches.
Sydney Litwiller, Spotswood
The senior standout for the Trailblazers has shined as a middle hitter with 26 kills during wins over Turner Ashby and Waynesboro in the past week.
Ellie Muncy, Harrisonburg
The versatile senior is coming into her own as a player with 34 kills and 16 digs during a two-game split with Culpeper County and Albemarle this past week.
Sidney Rhodes, Eastern Mennonite
The senior setter for the Flames has been the catalyst thus far, racking up 18 assists, five digs, eight aces and a trio of kills over her past two matches.
Kate Simpkins, East Rockingham
As a sophomore, the East Rockingham outside hitter continues to grow and has shown it over the past week with 17 kills and 12 digs in the past two matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.