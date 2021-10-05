Area volleyball is as chaotic as it's been this season.
Teams like Spotswood and Wilson Memorial are hitting their stride and trying to make a push in their respective districts while others are struggling right now.
Whatever the case may be, individual performances remain impressive.
Here's a look at some notable performances from Week 6:
Lindsay Atkins, Fort Defiance
The senior libero has filled her role perfectly for the first-place Indians, racking up 35 digs and six aces over a two-match span in the past week.
Malia Bauman, Eastern Mennonite
The senior leader for the Flames has been just that, totaling eight kills and 17 digs during a pair of matches for an improving Eastern Mennonite squad.
Carson Griffin, Turner Ashby
The senior middle hitter continues to show off her versatility and did it all for the Knights in a win over Broadway with eight kills, six blocks and three aces.
Dani Kunkle, Spotswood
As a sophomore standout, the outside hitter has been consistently productive for Spotswood and had a combined 28 kills in wins over Broadway and Wilson.
Sarah Smith, East Rockingham
The senior has been a versatile weapon for East Rockingham this week, finishing with 35 digs and four aces in a pair of Bull Run District wins last week.
Allison Sykes, Wilson Memorial
The junior libero for Wilson Memorial has been fun to watch, defensively, racking up an impressive 109 digs over a three-match span that included two wins.
Sophie Vaught, Rockbridge County
There's been plenty of young talent stepping up for Rockbridge County and the sophomore outside hitter is one of them with 24 kills over a two-match span.
Maya Waid, Harrisonburg
The senior libero has been a pivotal piece for the Blue Streaks and continues to be one this year with 39 assists and 13 digs over a pair of matches last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.