It's hard to believe, but we're now less than a month away from postseason volleyball.
Several area teams are in midst of lengthy winning streaks while others have struggled as of late.
As local squads begin to crank up the intensity for the playoffs, area standouts are doing the same.
Through another week of prep volleyball, here's some individual standouts:
Caroline Alger, Junior, Buffalo Gap
The multi-sport standout mostly known for her ability on the softball diamond has proven to be a valuable asset on the volleyball court as well for Buffalo Gap, racking up big assist numbers and playing a key role defensively.
Amelia Bartley, Senior, Stuarts Draft
The standout setter has been a versatile do-it-all player for the Cougars this season, not only providing the team leadership in the locker room but also providing impressive numbers across almost every statistical category.
Avery Chandler, Senior, Spotswood
The defensive specialist plays a major role for the first-place Trailblazers with her gritty ability to make stops defensively and her do-whatever-it-takes attitude that she brings to the floor on a consistent basis.
Aaliyah Diggs, Freshman, Waynesboro
As one of many freshmen on the Waynesboro roster, the setter is coming into her own on the defense end for the Little Giants with several big games statistically as she flashes the type of potential that makes her special.
Peyton DiNardo, Junior, Central
The outside hitter is averaging 14 kills per game and had a big week for Central, racking up 36 kills in a three-win span against Bull Run District opponents Strasburg, Luray and Madison County as the team's primary hitter.
Gracie Embry, Junior, Luray
Although her stat line won't necessarily blow anyone away, the junior has displayed a gritty and consistent effort on the court that has not only earned her the respect of her teammates but also helped her team win matches.
Allie Lynch, Sophomore, Clarke County
As the setter for the Eagles, the sophomore has played an instrumental role in orchestrating the offense for the team this year and has led Clarke in assists in every match it has played while also stepping up on defense.
Alliyah McNair, Sophomore, East Rockingham
After dealing with an early-season injury that got her off to a slow start, the outside hitter is in peak form right now as she's been filling up the stat sheet consistently and emerging as one of the area's best players.
Carleyanne Ryder, Junior, Fort Defiance
The setter hasn't had to do a lot in terms of setting up assists for teammates this season — thanks to the big efforts of teammate Baylee Blalock — but she's still quietly left her mark in several other areas of the game.
Nala Shearer, Junior, Rockbridge County
As arguably the most important player for Rockbridge County this season, the setter has been instrumental in setting up her teammates for kills while also serving a valuable role as a leader off the court as well.
Ivy Showalter, Junior, Turner Ashby
The standout defensive specialist has come into her own in recent weeks for Turner Ashby and it has paid off in a big way with not only big statistical performances, but also a recent winning streak for the Knights.
Taylor Suters, Junior, Broadway
The versatile multi-sport athlete is slowly coming into her own with volleyball, leading the team in kills in a five-set victory over Harrisonburg on Tuesday and showcasing why she's a promising all-around performer.
Allison Sykes, Senior, Wilson Memorial
It is only fitting that the heart and soul of Wilson Memorial is honored this week after racking up her 1,000th career dig and continuing to make an all-around impact for one of the area's best teams this season.
Macy Waid, Sophomore, Harrisonburg
The up-and-coming standout for the Blue Streaks has continued to impress with her ability on the court, earning a reputation as a strong setter and showcasing why she will be one of the area's top players in years to come.
