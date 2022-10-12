As the regular season quickly winds down, there are some intriguing local prep volleyball storylines.
Teams such as Fort Defiance, Spotswood and East Rockingham have caught fire as of late and are quickly rising to the top of their league standings while Rockbridge County and Central are also contenders.
There's been no shortage of surprising results, too, in recent weeks and big-time player performances.
As the season continues along, here's a look at some individual standouts:
Bria Berriochoa, Senior, East Rockingham
Known for her power on the softball field, the senior has been a major addition for East Rockingham this season, regularly leading the team in digs and serving as a big-time player on the defensive end.
McKenzie Burch, Junior, Rockbridge County
The setter has been electric for the Wildcats, once again, this season as she's been an instrumental piece in orchestrating the team's offense and surpassed 1,000 career assists just last month.
Clara Denman, Freshman, Broadway
One of the many young bright spots on the Broadway roster this season, the freshman has made a splash in her varsity debut as a big-time front-line player with the ability to rack up blocks consistently.
Carly Fincham, Senior, Turner Ashby
The East Rockingham transfer is fitting in just fine with the Knights this season, regularly leading the team in kills and helping a young squad exceed expectations in the Valley District this year.
Veronica Gutierrez, Sophomore, Harrisonburg
Although it has been a long season for the Blue Streaks, there is young talent on this roster to be excited about and that includes the sophomore who has emerged as one of the team's best players this year.
Trinity Hedrick, Junior, Fort Defiance
The standout multi-sport athlete is looking more and more comfortable on the volleyball court, filling up the stat sheet and showing off her athleticism in several recent matches for the first-place Indians.
Chloe Helsley, Senior, Central
The standout middle hitter has been racking up kills and serving as a key leader off the court for Central as she's helped the team put together a late season push to inch toward the top of the district standings.
Hope Maddox, Senior, Wilson Memorial
The gritty senior leader for Wilson Memorial has put together arguably the best season of her career and is emerging as one of the top defensive players in the Shenandoah District this year.
Kriston Parr, Senior, Staunton
It's been a bit of a rough season for the Storm, who are in last place in the Shenandoah District, but one bright spot has been the play of their senior leader, who has quietly put together a strong year.
Jo Robertson, Junior, Spotswood
Known for her standout abilities in track and field, the junior has quietly emerged as a quality role player for the first-place Trailblazers with her athleticism and effort along the front line this season.
McKenzie Tillman, Senior, Stuarts Draft
The versatile senior has done a little bit of everything this season for Stuarts Draft, filling up the stat sheet in every category and emerging as one of the best players in the Shenandoah District.
Taylor Via, Senior, Buffalo Gap
Playing alongside her twin sister, Teagan, the senior can sometimes get overlooked but has been equally as impressive, regularly putting up strong numbers across the board as a leader for the Bison.
Amber Witry, Senior, Waynesboro
It's been a solid turnaround season for the Waynesboro volleyball program and one of the biggest reasons why is the play of the senior leader who has regularly filled up the stat sheet.
