We're just weeks away from postseason play beginning.
As teams inch closer towards the playoffs, big-time players are stepping up.
Whether that's with several big aces in a tight match, a major block to seal a victory or a kill that electrifies a gym, there are plenty of area standouts.
Here's a look at some of the notable Week 7 prep volleyball performances:
Gabby Atwell, Spotswood
As one of the best players in the area, the senior middle hitter made an impressive return with 13 kills and 21 digs in a loss to Rockbridge County.
Bre Dofflemyer, East Rockingham
The senior middle hitter is slowing embracing a bigger role with East Rockingham, posting 17 kills over the past two matches for the Eagles.
Bella Galati, Broadway
What a pleasant surprise the senior setter has been for Broadway after posting 27 digs, 13 assists and four aces in a much-needed victory over East Hardy.
Jaidyn McClung, Luray
The veteran Luray outside hitter was electric during a perfect week for the Bulldogs, posting 69 kills and 37 digs during a trio of Luray victories.
Ellie Muncy Harrisonburg
The senior outside hitter for the Blue Streaks has stepped up her game drastically this year, racking up 26 kills and 23 digs in three matches last week.
Delanie Propst, Turner Ashby
As a high-energy player on the back line, the senior libero has been key defensively and posted 51 digs in a pair of matches last week for the Knights.
Alenna Williamson, Rockbridge County
The senior middle hitter has been a pleasant surprise for Rockbridge County, posting 56 kills over four consecutive victories in the past week.
