As we enter the final week of the regular season, postseason matchups are shaping up and key players are stepping up in key situations for their teams.
From a standout freshman at East Rockingham to the veterans along the Spotswood front line, area standouts have shined in the biggest moments.
Through eight weeks, here's some recent notable performances:
Baylee Blalock, Fort Defiance
As she continues to stuff the stat sheet, the junior is opening eyes with 67 assists and 20 digs in a pair of wins over Riverheads and Stuarts Draft.
Stella Hale, Spotswood
The junior defensive specialist is stepping up as the season goes along, finishing with a team-best 12 digs in a sweep of Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
Teagan Miller, Harrisonburg
The freshman has emerged into a major role for the Blue Streaks, racking up 20 digs during a pair of Valley District losses to Rockbridge County and Spotswood.
Nala Shearer, Rockbridge County
With 58 digs over a three-match span, the sophomore libero has been a key piece defensively for the first-place Wildcats this season.
Anna Simmons, Turner Ashby
As one of nine seniors on the Turner Ashby roster, the middle hitter had one of her best games of the season with 10 kills in a sweep of rival Broadway.
Sarah Smith, East Rockingham
Defensively, the senior has been as big as anyone for the Bull Run District champion Eagles, racking up 29 digs in a pair of matches over the past week.
Lindsey Wimer, Broadway
In a five-set win over Eastern Mennonite, the junior libero finished with a team-high 22 digs to set the single-season program record for Broadway.
