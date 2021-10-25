It's officially the final week of the high school volleyball regular season.
There are a few Valley District teams finishing up a match or two, the Bull Run District tournament is underway and the Shenandoah has a week left.
Before we enter the postseason, let's take one more look at local standouts:
Lindsay Atkins, Fort Defiance
Defensively, the senior has been a major piece for Fort Defiance this season and had 29 digs in a pair of Shenandoah District victories last week.
Malia Bauman, Eastern Mennonite
The senior middle hitter had a solid all-around contest with 11 kills, five aces and six digs in the Flames' five-set victory over North Cross on the road.
Carson Griffin, Turner Ashby
As one of the most consistent players for Turner Ashby, the senior middle hitter slapped down 19 kills and had six aces in a pair of wins for the Knights.
Jaden McCoy, Rockbridge County
The senior has been steady and consistent for the first-place Wildcats this season, racking up 12 digs in a district-clinching win over Spotswood.
Raygan Wade, Spotswood
As the catalyst for the Spotswood offense, the sophomore dished out 58 assists last week as the Trailblazers split matches with Harrisonburg and Rockbridge.
Maya Waid, Harrisonburg
The senior leader for the Blue Streaks continues to impress, despite losses, as she dished out 36 assists and scooped up 19 digs in two matches last week.
