PALMYRA — The expectation was established on the first day of practice.
When Spotswood golf coach Jeff Simmons looks at his team, he said he sees one that has put the work in to accomplish all of its lofty goals this season.
On Monday, the Trailblazers took another step toward reaching their ultimate goal as they shot an impressive 335 as a team to capture the Region 3C championship at the difficult Lake Monticello Golf Course in Palmyra.
"It confirms the hard work and dedication these kids have put into their games," Simmons said. "As a team, they can always say they are regional champions."
Spotswood, which went unbeaten against Valley District opponents this season, was led by standout Ryan Asfa's four-over-par 76 to lead a balanced effort.
Andrew and Jackson Baugher each shot an 86 for the Trailblazers while Ben Edwarded had an 87. Hunter Blosser (92) and Carter Atkins (93) also impressed.
"Honestly, we didn't play the greatest," Andrew Baugher said. "We worried, with how we played ,knowing that we would have a tougher course coming up and how we should play better. It means a lot to win a regional tournament in any sport, but it's been awhile since Spotswood has won a regional tournament for golf. It's nice to bring one back. Our team is super determined right now, knowing that we could win states and really make something special out of this."
With the victory, Spotswood earned a trip to the Virginia High School League Class 3 tournament on Oct. 11 at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
"We know that winning states will be extremely difficult," Simmons said. "I don't think any of our kids have played Glenrochie Country Club in Abington. But I know if we win or lose, it won't be because of a lack of effort or preparation."
Rockbridge County's Sofia Vargas (79) qualified for the state tournament as an individual while Monticello (363) earned the second team big from Region 3C.
Staunton (365) was led by John Elam (85) and Rob Spurlock (87) while Wilson Memorial (394) got a strong performance from Alex Bishop (85).
Turner Ashby's Ryan Hutchinson (85) and Broadway's Eli Hall (91) and Ben Hutcheson (98) also played Monday, but did not qualify for states.
"It feels amazing," Asfa said. "We are all incredibly proud of everyone and the journey we have had and it is only going to continue. It feels great to win it this year since we lost it last year. We are extremely determined to win it and we are going to continue to work towards winning the state title."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.