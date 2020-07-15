Nothing is final until later this month, but local prep athletic directors learned Wednesday that their fall athletic season will most likely be very different in 2020.
The Virginia High School League, on Wednesday, delayed a final plan for sports in the fall. But of the three options the VHSL plans to vote on later this month, none call for football, volleyball or cheer to be held in the fall as is customary. Some fall sports could be shifted to next year.
“It is kind of what I was thinking might happen this late. I didn’t think we would be starting fall sports on time," said Ryan Ritter, the athletic director at Broadway. "I appreciate their willingness to take a look at the entire year and not jump in too early” with final plans.
“I was okay with the decision for today. It looks like football will not be played during the fall under all three options," Ritter added. "Football, volleyball and cheer would not be feasible. I know football is the big one, but all of those sports" are involved."
The VHSL will vote July 27 on the options. Spring sports came to a halt in early March due to COVID-19.
"We're all going to have to give and take here," Eric Phillips, the athletic director at East Rockingham, said Wednesday. "It is a tough day for all of us. We will wait and see what happens July 27."
“It’s bigger than our little slice of the world. That is a tough target; it is tough for the decision-makers. It is a tough place to be," Turner Ashby athletic director Will Crockett said of the VHSL.
“I was not really surprised at either of the 3 options since everything needs to be considered,” HHS athletic director Brandon Burley wrote in a text to the News-Record. “We have never faced anything like this before and must proceed with caution for all those involved, student-athletes, coaches, and spectators. I do feel option 3 is the most equitable option as it provides an opportunity for each sport to have a season even if modified.”
Option 3 would condense the three seasons with no event starting until Dec. 14.
Ritter was in a meeting Wednesday with other Valley District athletic directors when the news came from the VHSL. His 16-team member regional group of athletic directors will meet Monday, as scheduled, and will discuss the three options presented by the VHSL.
“Each region has a representative on the executive committee [with the VHSL]. We can discuss all three options, pros and cons and let him know what our thoughts are," said Ritter, referring to the regional representative and Spotswood principal Robert Dansey.
Ritter praised the VHSL for not acting too quickly. “I understand that people are frustrated with the continued (delays). I think this is the best course of action right now," he said.
Phillips, like most athletes and parents, would love to see sports in the fall.
"But with the current environment we live in, and COVID, I don't see any other choice," he said Wednesday. "I think the executive committee did a great job today. ... (they need to) gather input from all schools and see what options they would like to vote for. We have to give schools time. You have to have a little leeway to make plans and keep people safe. It is a very difficult situation for everyone involved."
There could be an overlap of sports early in the 2021 calendar year.
"I think we need to keep every option on the table to allow our teams to have a safe and successful season," Phillips said. "I am not worried about overlap. I am not worried about [lack of] grass on the field. I am worried about giving our kids an opportunity to compete in a safe environment. That is kind of my thoughts on it."
But the idea of no high school football on Friday nights is starting to set in.
“I think we are all itching to get back to normalcy," Ritter said. "It is disappointing to potentially not have fall sports the way we think of it. But we are still living in some uncertain times.”
"I am supportive of getting kids back and involved," Crockett said. "I would like to go with an option to see every sport this [academic] year. I hate to start canceling sports again. I don't know if any [options] are perfect."
