Carter Atkins shot an even-par 36 to lead Spotswood (152) to a victory over Broadway (174) in a Valley District nine-hole golf match at Shenvalee Golf Resort in New Market on Friday.
Ryan Asfa (37), Ben Edwards (39), Hunter Blosser (40) and Gray Urglavitch (40) were also impressive for the Trailblazers in the win.
Eli Hall and Ben Hutcheson each carded a 40 to lead the Gobblers while Eli Morris finished with a 44 and George Holsinger shot a 50.
