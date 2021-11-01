It’s a pair of seniors leading the way for Valley District volleyball his season.
Spotswood’s Gabby Atwell and Rockbridge County’s Alenna Williamson, both senior middle hitters for their respective squads, were named the Valley District volleyball Co-Players of the Year on Monday.
The Wildcats, who went unbeaten in league play and captured their fifth consecutive district title, had the most first-team selections with Williamson, Maddie Dahl, Sophie Vaught and Nala Shearer being honored.
Joining those RCHS players on the All-Valley District first team were Harrisonburg senior Maya Waid, the Spotswood trio of Atwell, Sydney Litwiller and Stella Hale and Turner Ashby senior Carson Griffin.
The second team was impressive as well, featuring the Trailblazers’ Dani Kunkle, Raygan Wade and Addi White, Rockbridge County’s Grace Cauley, Jaden McCoy and Sarah Clements, Turner Ashby's Kelsey Knight, Taylor Adams and Delanie Propst and Harrisonburg senior outside hitter Ellie Muncy.
Wildcats coach Amanda McCoy was, unsurprisingly, named the Valley District Coach of the Year.
Rockbridge enters the Region 3C tournament this week as the No. 2 overall seed and will host a quarterfinal clash against Monticello tonight in Lexington. Spotswood, meanwhile, is the No. 5 seed and will travel to Fluvanna County.
In other local sports Monday:
Prep Volleyball
Monticello 3, Turner Ashby 2: In Charlottesville, No. 10 Turner Ashby saw its season come to an end with a loss to No. 7 Monticello in the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs.
Landon Spotts led the Knights (11-12) with 17 kills and four aces while Kelsey Knight had 12 kills, 16 digs and four aces, Jadin Thomas dished out 36 assists with 11 digs and four aces and Taylor Adams had 16 kills.
“I can't say enough about the work ethic and leadership of our nine seniors,” TA first-year coach Brandie Baylor said. “They never quit, never gave up, and made this season a ton of fun. These young ladies are winners in every way. We will miss our seniors tremendously, but the mark they've left on our program set the bar high.”
Central 3, Stuarts Draft 0: In Woodstock, Erika Hutton had 11 aces and 12 assists as top-seeded Central cruised to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-20 sweep of eighth-seeded Stuarts Draft in the Region 2B quarterfinals.
Emily Funkhouser (9) and Nevaeh Strother (7) combined for 16 kills for the Falcons (19-4) while Bailey Sheetz had 14 assists and eight digs, Viliane Luyando added 12 digs and Ella Toothman finished with six kills.
For the Cougars (6-15), Maya Veselinovic had 11 kills, McKenzie Tillman added nine assists, three kills and two aces, Zoe Payne finished with four aces and Olivia Messin chipped in with four kills and two aces.
Central will now host Bull Run District opponent Clarke County in the semifinals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Clarke County 3, Buckingham County 0: Allie Lynch dished out 23 assists as fourth-seeded Clarke County swept fifth-seeded Buckingham County 25-7, 25-18, 25-9 in the Region 2B quarterfinals in Berryville.
Bella Stem had 14 kills for the Eagles (15-8) while Abigail Peace finished with nine kills, four aces and a pair of blocks, Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez added eight digs and Kacie Turner led the way serving with five aces.
Clarke County will now travel to top-seeded Central on Thursday for a semifinal match at 6:30 p.m.
JMU Baseball’s 2022 Schedule Unveiled
The James Madison baseball team’s 56-game 2022 schedule was unveiled on Monday.
The Dukes will host 25 home games at Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg this season in their first full season since 2019 and will play four different teams from Power Five conferences.
JMU’s non-conference foes include a three-game set at Florida State on Feb. 18-20, at Tennessee on March 8-9, home against Virginia Tech on March 15 and in Blacksburg on April 26 and at Maryland on April 12.
The Dukes open up league play on March 25-27 at Delaware and finish with UNC-Wilmington on May 19-21.
The Colonial Athletic Association tournament will be held at Elon this season from May 25-29.
Clegg Named CAA Defensive Player of the Week
James Madison defender Tyler Clegg has been named the CAA men’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week.
Clegg played a key role for the backline in the Dukes’ 1-0 victory over Drexel, which earned them their fifth consecutive berth in the CAA tournament, and also assisted on what proved to be the game-winning goal.
JMU Goalkeeper Blom Honored By CAA
James Madison goalkeeper Alexandra Blom is the CAA women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week.
Blom earned her fifth shutout of the season for the Dukes in a 2-0 win over Elon on Thursday, posting five saves in the process, and ranks third in the conference this season in saves (76) and shutouts (five).
Marshall Earns Top Defensive Honor From CAA
Savannah Marshall, a James Madison senior, was named the CAA volleyball Defensive Player of the Week.
Marshall led the Dukes with 26 digs during a weekend series at home against Northeastern.
The defensive specialist has recorded at least 10 digs in 15 of JMU’s 20 matches played this season.
BC’s Hayes Named ODAC Player of the Week
Bridgewater setter Grace Hayes was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference volleyball Player of the Week on Monday, the league announced, after helping to guide the Eagles to back-to-back wins last week.
Hayes had a double-double of 41 assists and 12 digs in a win over Mary Washington — the Eagles’ first since 2013 — on Wednesday and added 38 assists and 10 digs in a sweep of Eastern Mennonite on Friday.
BC is the No. 4 seed in the ODAC tournament and will host No. 5 Lynchburg on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.