SALEM — The emotion was evident in George Austin III’s eyes as he spoke about it.
Just a few months ago, after a rough year off the course during COVID-19, the East Rockingham senior said he had lost his passion for the sport that had previously brought him so much success.
“ It’s an emotional day,” Austin said. “If you would have asked me a few months ago if I was going to states, I would have laughed at you. It truly wasn’t a thought in my mind whatsoever.”
Just two years removed from winning the state championship as a sophomore in 2019, Austin’s comeback season was capped in style on Saturday when he finished as the individual runner-up at the Virginia High School League Class 2 boys cross country championship in Green Hill Park in Salem.
As a team, the Eagles (104) finished third overall behind Union (47) and Clarke County (103).
“Without them, this season would have been extremely hard,” Austin said. “When I came back, all of my thought was on my training and how far behind I was. Once I saw the potential the team had, my focus went to the team. Having them by my side and pushing each other has made it all a lot easier.”
Austin’s effort was one of many impressive individual performances on the day. Luray’s Davey Johnson’s also earned all-state honors with a 14th-place effort in the Class 2 boys race.
“It’s really an honor,” said Johnson, who is just a freshman. “I have great coaches, a great team, great people surrounding me and cheering me on. It feels really nice. At first, it was nerve-racking. Once the gun goes off, though, it all goes away and you’re just thinking, ‘I have to push.’”
The Eagles also got impressive efforts from Patrick Stapleton (28th), Conan O’Neil (29th) and Hayden Fox (32) on the day. Stuarts Draft’s Leorenzo Callo finished 19th in the race.
The Spotswood boys and girls, meanwhile, finished fourth as a team in the Class 3 championships.
Jacob Amberg was sixth for the SHS boys while Russell Kramer finished 24th and Ross Iudica was 30th. Waynesboro’s Adam Groves, meanwhile, had a solid 25th-place effort in his first state effort.
“I’m pretty happy with it,” said Amberg, a junior. “I feel like I could have done better, but I did well. It’s good motivation. I’m not all the way there, but I’ve still got some time.”
The highest local finish in the Class 3 boys race came from Fort Defiance senior Ramsey Corbin, who finished third. It was the best effort of Corbin’s career, which is one of the best in FDHS history.
“I’m so excited,” Corbin said. “My main goal was to get fifth, so I surpassed that. I’m really happy. I felt a lot better than I expected to on this course today. It was my last cross country race ever. There’s no better way I could end it. I gave it all and I’m proud of myself.”
Fort freshman Parker Blosser finished 39th in an impressive run while Sam Tindall placed 44th.
“I felt pretty good,” Blosser said. “I was pretty nervous, but knew where I wanted to get in the race. It motivates me a lot. I know my goals that I want to accomplish in high school.”
Taylor Myers finished ninth for the Spotswood girls while Ashland and Marika Dickel were 27th and 28th, respectively. It was the second straight state appearance for Myers, who is just a sophomore.
“I was hoping to do a little better but our team did really well, so I’m really happy about that,” Myers said. “Personally, I just didn’t have the race that I wanted. … It means a lot to me just to get back here, though. States is always a lot of fun.”
Broadway’s Taylor Driver, another sophomore finished 10th in the Class 3 girls race. It was also the second consecutive appearance at the state meet for Driver, who is a friend and rival of Myers.
“I’m so proud of myself because I never thought I’d go to states as a freshman, as a sophomore and to keep coming back and experiencing it,” Driver said. “It’s really cool. It definitely gives me a lot of motivation. I have a lot of goals set for myself and they haven’t changed. I want to keep coming back and keep getting better each time.”
Also earning all-state honors with a top-15 performance was Fort Defiance sophomore Abby Lane. As a team, the Region 3C champion Indians finished sixth — their best finish in program history.
Indians junior Emma Staley was 16th individually while Rockbridge County’s Nicole Black was 18th.
“It was great,” Lane said. “I’m so proud of my team. It’s crazy. This is a big accomplishment. It was awesome to bring our whole team here. We’re all just so excited.”
Wilson Memorial's Quinn Franklin finished 31st and Turner Ashby's Rachel Craun was 40th in the Class 3 girls race. Riverheads junior Summer Wallace finished 23rd in the Class 1 girls race while Buffalo Gap’s Ben Cromer was 29th for the Class 1 boys. In the Class 5 championships at Great Meadow, Harrisonburg sophomore Annie Poirot finished 16th and Kate Kirwan, a senior, was 31st as the Blue Streaks finished seventh as a team.
While there were no local winners at the state meets this season, the day was a success for many.
And for Austin, who had previously lost hope of ever getting there again, it had special meaning.
“I’m extremely happy,” Austin said. “The effort it took to keep going from the first practice, keep competing and find that love again — I think this is more meaningful than winning my sophomore year. It took a lot to come back out here this year.”
