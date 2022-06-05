There were mental struggles that George Austin III dealt with through the COVID-19 pandemic that he's opened up about frequently throughout his return tour.
The East Rockingham senior — and 2019 Virginia High School League Class 2 boys cross country state champion — took some time away from the competitive side of running at various points throughout the pandemic and lost some of his passion, he said.
But in his final year at ERHS, before he heads off to college as a student, he decided to dip his toe back into the sport that he's experienced so much success in this year.
It took time with Austin slowly building wins on cross country courses throughout the fall and that translating over into some strong performances at the end of indoor season after spending a majority of the winter in another return to the hardwood with the highly-successful boys basketball team.
But on Saturday, in front of a packed house at James Madison's Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Austin put the perfect cap on his senior season and his prep career with a win in the boys 3200 at the Class 2 outdoor track and field championships.
"After taking a year off from competing in the sport, I had a lot of doubt in myself that I could return to the level I was competing at before," Austin admitted on Saturday. "I decided to just focus on enjoying the sport rather than focusing so much on the competitive aspect. Slowly, my passion for competing and training hard returned, and I made big plans going into this season. I stayed consistent with my training from March until now and it has paid off. I couldn't be happier."
Austin finished with a blistering time of 9:48.49 to cruise past the rest of the competition, but wasn't East Rock's only individual winner on the day.
Junior Christopher Wylie's throw of 51-11.00 was his personal best and was enough to earn him the first state title of his career in the Class 2 boys shot put.
"It means a lot to me to win a state championship," Wylie said after the victory. "I worked so hard to get to this point. I am satisfied with how I performed. I got a new personal record and a new school record and that makes me happy."
Emily Washington finished second in the girls shot put (36-06.00) for East Rock while Margo Fox put a strong cap on her historic prep career with second place in the 300 hurdles (47.63), fourth in the pole vault (8-00.00) and fifth in high jump (4-10.00). Brianna Morgan was eighth in the girls discus (102-08.00) for ERHS.
For the boys, the 4x800 relay team of Austin, Hayden Fox, Brock Smith and Patrick Stapleton placed third (8:38.84) while Fox was also seventh in the 1600 (4:48.52).
"I was a little nervous but mostly excited to throw," said Wylie, who will get the chance to go for a second title next year. "Its something I love. When I found out I won, so much stress just left my body and that gave me the strength to throw my last throw."
Austin fondly remembers his first state title when he was a sophomore on the cross country scene back in 2019 and immediately viewed as the Shenandoah Valley's next big long-distance star.
It took some unexpected turns along the way, including a lack of passion and perhaps finding himself a bit during the pandemic, but Austin fulfilled expectations.
And after another win on Saturday, some of that passion's been found again.
"The 3200 was the last big race for me representing East Rock," Austin said. "Midway through the season, I made the plan to focus my shift onto the 3200 and wanted a win at the state meet to cap off my high school career. Today, that came true and I finally feel content in my high school running career."
