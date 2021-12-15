BROADWAY — With each swish of the net, the swagger in Emma Bacon’s step becomes more visible.
And this season, the Broadway senior is playing with a new level of confidence she said she hasn't had before.
“It makes you feel unstoppable,” Bacon said. “I feel like no one can guard me right now.”
Bacon, who has been a four-year starter on the varsity level, has taken her game to a new level this year.
Through the Gobblers’ first seven games, she’s averaging 17.6 points per game. That includes a pair of 30-plus point performances against Mountain View and Fort Defiance earlier this month.
“I’ve told Emma since I started as an assistant last year to find the flow of the game, get in the flow and ride it,” Broadway first-year coach Jeremy Fulk said. “She’s finally, this year, found that flow. She’s found her game and been able to really perform. It’s the kid she’s been capable of being the last four years. She’s found her flow and is just rolling with it. I expect her to score 30, 40 points at times this year. I do. That’s the type of performance you can expect from that kid.”
Throughout Bacon’s tenure with the Gobblers, she’s been a prolific scorer. She’s, at times, shown the ability to put up big scoring nights but has always played a versatile, team-first role for the team that included being a key rebounder and defender.
While the senior still remains focused on team success, her ability to put the ball in the hoop has been of high value this season for a Broadway team that has won four of its first seven contests.
“My shots have been falling, but I’ve also been able to get to the basket a lot,” Bacon said. “I think that’s a big reason why I’ve been able to put up so many points here early in the season.”
Bacon’s 34-point outing against the Generals on Dec. 3 was the second-best performance by a player in program history. Her 31 against the Indians three nights later ranks seventh all-time.
“I love watching her,” said Emma’s sister, Maya, a sophomore guard for the Gobblers. “She’s always been a star player, but she’s definitely improved a lot. When she’s shooting like that, no one can really stop her.”
As a freshman, Emma Bacon averaged 6.5 points per game. That improved to 9.5 as a sophomore before making a big leap to 15.5 points per game during a shortened COVID season as a junior.
“We’re building a program here and Emma is the foundation,” Fulk said. “She’s taken that role on in a big way. She’s not only a great scorer, but she’s an amazing teammate and an amazing encourager of her teammates. She’s an amazing kid. She is the Emma Bacon I knew she could be.”
This season, Bacon and Savannah Copenhaver are the lone seniors on the Broadway roster.
That’s forced the typically-quiet Bacon to emerge as a more vocal leader for her younger teammates.
“I’ve had to step up, step out of my comfort zone and get after them and push them,” Bacon said. “We finally have the pieces where we can take my leadership and do something with it, go far.”
Under their first-year coach Fulk, the Gobblers aren’t shying away from aiming high this season.
Bacon, who is looking at a couple of Division III programs to play college basketball at, said her goal for her final season at Broadway is to bring the program a Valley District championship trophy.
“It’s a big goal and something we’ve had our eyes on for a while now,” Bacon said.
For that to happen, Bacon will have to continue to put up big scoring numbers consistently.
That’s something her coach and teammates said they have no doubt she’s capable of doing.
“We built our offense around Emma Bacon,” Fulk said. “We try to make sure all of our players have the ability to operate freely. It’s a really free offense, we let them go and do what they do best. Emma has played really well in that. She has evolved as a player the last couple of years and she’s done everything we asked her to do as a leader, as a player. It’s been a lot of fun to watch.”
Bacon’s transformation into one of the area’s top scorers has been one many saw coming. It's also one that's benefiting Broadway in a big way.
And during the best seven-game stretch of her varsity career, Fulk can see her confidence growing with each swish of that net.
“On the court, off the court, Emma Bacon is probably the best player I’ve ever coached,” Fulk said.
