Kate Simpkins slapped down 10 kills and served up four aces as East Rockingham cruised to a convincing 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 sweep of Bull Run District rival Luray in prep volleyball action in Elkton on Tuesday.
The win avenged one of the Eagles’ two unexpected losses in district play from earlier this season.
Margo Fox added 10 kills for East Rockingham (14-6, 12-2 Bull Run), which is in first place in the district.
Bre Dofflemyer had eight kills and a pair of blocks for ERHS while Sarah Smith had 10 digs and three assists.
Madelyn Williams, meanwhile, continued to orchestrate the Eagles offensively with 28 assists and three aces.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Prep Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 0: Senior Sydney Litwiller racked up 12 kills and 14 digs as Spotswood made quick work of rival Turner Ashby in a 25-17, 25-18, 25-18 Valley District sweep in Bridgewater.
Gabby Atwell added 11 kills for the Trailblazers (12-5, 4-1 Valley) while Raygan Wade had 36 assists.
Also chipping in for Spotswood in the victory was Dani Kunkle with eight kills and a pair of blocks.
For the Knights (8-10, 2-3 Valley), Carson Griffin and Landon Spotts had seven kills apiece.
Fort Defiance 3, Wilson Memorial 1: In Don Landes Gymnasium, Lani Goggin had 20 kills and 14 digs as Fort Defiance picked up a pivotal 26-24, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23 win over Shenandoah District rival Wilson Memorial.
Baylee Blalock had 46 assists, 16 digs and a trio of aces for the Indians while McKenna Mace added nine digs.
Caroline Simonetti had a solid all-around match with 12 kills, nine digs and a pair of blocks while Lindsay Atkins added 15 digs and Ellie Cook had 20 digs, nine kills and four aces for Fort (16-2, 8-0 Shenandoah).
For the Green Hornets (10-6, 6-2 Shenandoah), Allison Sykes had 41 digs and three aces, Molly Ballew finished with 32 assists and 11 digs and Brooke Cason chipped in with a team-high 14 kills.
Also adding to the Wilson attack was Annie Dunford with seven kills and CiCi Minor with six kills.
Grace Christian 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Staunton, Malia Bauman had eight digs and seven kills but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 26-24, 25-15, 25-23 Blue Ridge Conference sweep to Grace Christian.
Joelle Blosser had 20 digs for the Flames (1-9, 1-7 BRC) while Sidney Rhodes added nine assists.
Also chipping in for EMS was Rhiannia Solomon with four kills and Annika Harmison with five digs.
Stuarts Draft 3, Waynesboro 1: McKenzie Tillman had 13 assists, nine digs, eight kills and a trio of aces as Stuarts Draft defeated Shenandoah District foe Waynesboro 25-19, 20-25, 26-24, 25-14 at WHS.
Zoe Payne led the Cougars (6-8, 2-5 Shenandoah) with 20 digs while Miranda Scotti had 11 kills, Olivia Messin added 12 digs and Amelia Bartley finished with six kills, nine assists, five digs and a pair of aces.
Riverheads 3, Buffalo Gap 0: Emma Kate Maxwell had 16 assists and nine digs, but Buffalo Gap suffered a 25-12, 25-20, 25-15 sweep at the hands of Shenandoah District rival Riverheads in Swoope.
Taylor Woods added 20 digs and five kills for the Bison (8-8, 2-6 Shenandoah) while Leah Sherrill had eight kills and eight digs and Taylor and Teagan Via combined for 20 digs and five blocks in the loss.
Boys Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 8, Miller School 1: Logan Weaver and Clint Miller each scored twice as Eastern Mennonite earned an 8-1 Virginia Independent Conference road win over The Miller School.
Isaiah Campbell and Ezra Miller added one goal apiece for the Flames (9-2-2, 4-1 VIC) in the victory.
College Field Hockey
Bridgewater 6, Ferrum 0: In Bridgewater, Erin Dameron scored three goals and Emily Tyler added two goals and an assist for Bridgewater College in an ODAC victory on Tuesday.
The Eagles (5-8, 2-2) also got a pair of saves from goalie Brooke Hamm. Bridgewater outshot Ferrum (3-10, 0-3) 17-7.
Clem Earns Top-15 Finish In First State Appearance
East Rockingham junior Chase Clem shot a 15-over-par 87 to tie for 15th overall as an individual at the Virginia High School League Class 2 golf championship at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork on Tuesday.
Clem overcame a slow start, in which he had a double bogey and two triples on the front nine, to shoot a four-over-par 40 on the back and shoot an 87 for the day. He had one birdie in his performance.
Stuarts Draft’s Nicholas Jones shot a 93 individually while Mountain View (+108) finished eighth as a team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.