It was East Rockingham’s second time on its home court in less than 24 hours, but it certainly didn’t appear to impact them in any way.
The Eagles put together an all-around dominant effort en route to a convincing and impressive 25-13, 25-22, 25-14 sweep of non-district opponent Waynesboro in Elkton on Tuesday.
Junior outside hitter Alliyah McNair filled up the stat sheet again with 23 assists, eight digs, and five kills, while senior Macy Estep was solid with 10 digs and a trio of aces for ERHS.
Senior outside hitter Kate Simpkins and sophomore Nora Fox had 10 kills apiece to lead the Eagles, while senior middle hitter Carolina Vega Marmolejos finished with eight in the win.
Although the Little Giants were led by senior Kaitlyn Hull with eight digs and seven assists, a lot of the players stepping up in the loss were their plethora of talented underclassmen.
Kristin Tortorice, a junior, finished with a team-high nine digs for WHS, while sophomore Morgan Sites had eight digs and three kills, and sophomore Jordan Smith had one of the best games in her young career with four digs, four kills, and a pair of aces in the loss.
Vaden Coleman, another sophomore for the Giants, also chipped in with a trio of kills.
East Rock (5-3) is set to return to action Thursday for a non-district rivalry match against Page County at 7 p.m. The Eagles swept the Panthers (1-3) in their opener last week.
As for Waynesboro (2-6), it will play host to Broadway (4-3) in a non-district match that evening at 7:30 p.m. The Gobblers won the first meeting between the two in four sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.