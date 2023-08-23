Senior outside hitter Taylor Suters registered six kills, and sophomore Clara Denman added five kills and three blocks to pace a well-balanced Broadway attack in an 18-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-18 non-district prep volleyball victory over Waynesboro on Tuesday at BHS.
After dropping the first set, the young Gobblers cruised from there against their former Valley District foe, with freshman setter Mady Ennis dishing out a team-high 15 assists.
Ashlyn Spitzer, a junior libero for Broadway, totaled eight aces and eight digs in the win.
Also chipping in for the Gobblers was senior Kalysta Clutteur, with a team-high four blocks.
For the Little Giants, sophomore Morgan Sites had five kills, five assists, four digs, and a pair of aces, while sophomore Vaden Coleman finished with five kills and a trio of digs.
Also coming up with solid performances for Waynesboro was sophomore Karley Hull, with 11 digs and 13 assists, while Aaliyah Diggs, another sophomore, had a team-high 12 digs.
Kristin Tortorice, a junior, had four kills and three digs for the Little Giants, while junior Lindsey Painter put together a solid night with seven digs, four aces, and a pair of kills.
Broadway (1-0) is back in action Saturday at the Fluco Invitational at Fluvanna County High School, while Waynesboro (0-1) is set to hit the road to Spotswood (0-0) on Thursday.
